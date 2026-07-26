3 Bold Predictions for UNC Football Fall Camp

The North Carolina Tar Heels are slated to begin training camp on July 30, which is less than five days away. Obviously, it is a monumental portion of the offseason, as all the talk over the last several weeks and months will be put to the test to an extent.

We will learn much more about this team in the first game of the season against TCU. That being said, here are a few bold predictions regarding what will transpire during North Carolina's training camp.

Miles O'Neill Will Push for the Starting Job

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) looks to throw the ball during the fourth quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While I have been hesitant to fully buy into what the Tar Heels assembled in the quarterback room , there are certainly qualities in each signal-caller that deserve recognition. By all accounts, O'Neill exudes elite arm strength and can make every throw.

The problem is the Texas A&M transfer has little on-field experience, and the same for the entire quarterback room. In two seasons, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound quarterback has completed 12-of-20 passes for 171 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

That is close to nothing in terms of experience, but O'Neill could provide energy to an offense that has been mundane and dragging. Billy Edwards Jr. is the current favorite to win the starting job, but he is an uninspiring and limited quarterback.

Kenton Dopson III or Jakob Weatherspoon Earn Starting Job

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

While North Carolina was able to retain several players in the secondary, it still experienced significant losses in that department. The Tar Heels' brass refurbished that unit by signing Ade Willie in the transfer portal and landing the two four-star defensive backs.

Those players will join Jaiden Patterson, Greg Smith, and Coleman Bryson in the secondary. Both Dopson III and Weatherspoon are elite talents, and although Belichick is hesitant to give young players playing opportunities right away, one of those two could supplant the other in the starting defense.

Bobby Petrino's Offense Proves Itself

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino and quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are several storylines heading into training camp , and one of the main talking points will be how this offense operates under Petrino. Again, this is not an end-all, be-all assessment, as the Tar Heels' offense and defense will be posed up against each other, but it is a measuring stick for this offense's potential.

Now, the bar is extremely low in comparison to last season, as the Tar Heels' offense was one of the worst units in the country. That being said, Petrino's scheme has been advertised as using pre-snap motion, giving exotic looks, and putting players in position to succeed, which were all components that weren't present in 2025.