Every Transfer Expected To Make Immediate Impact for UNC Football

The North Carolina Tar Heels need to produce a much better season in 2026 if the coaching staff and members of the front office want to retain their jobs heading into 2027.

That sense of urgency was reflected in the program's activity in the transfer portal, as the front office orchestrated several signings to provide the coaching staff with legitimate, proven commodities on both sides of the ball. With that in mind, here are incoming transfers who should make an immediate impact this upcoming season.

Peyton Seelmann

Sep 3, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field prior to the 2016 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's defense suffered catastrophic losses this offseason in several areas, but the linebacker position took the biggest hit, especially with Khmori House transferring to Arkansas.

Landing the former Richmond linebacker was one of the best acquisitions this offseason. Seelmann finished last season with 120 tackles, which ranked inside the top 10. The redshirt sophomore linebacker will instantly establish himself as an impact player for the Tar Heels in 2026.

Billy Edwards Jr.

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to the sidelines between plays during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By now, everyone who follows North Carolina knows that the team will be conducting a quarterback competition to determine the Week 1 starter . Based on rumors and expectations from Edwards Jr.'s camp, the Wisconsin transfer is anticipating taking the first snap from center in the season opener.

If that ends up being the case, Edwards Jr. will undoubtedly make an immediate impact, as he plays the most important position on the field. How long would Edwards Jr. hold the job? That is another question that we will find out as the season progresses in this hypothetical scenario.

Andrew Threatt

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Charleston Southern transfer was an under-the-radar prospect in the transfer portal, and North Carolina prioritized signing Threatt early on in the process. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound offensive lineman was one of the first acquisitions North Carolina made this offseason.

Because Threatt showed the ability to play multiple positions at a high level, the veteran offensive lineman will have no issues carving out a role for himself on this offensive line. The Tar Heels were putrid in pass protection and run blocking in 2025, and Threatt headlines a completely revamped group.

Derek McDonald

Sep 9, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Derek McDonald (15) against the Western Michigan Broncos during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Returning to the linebacker position, North Carolina will pair Seelman with McDonald, who has been a consistent producer throughout his career.

Last season, the Syracuse transfer appeared in only three games after suffering a season-ending hip injury. However, he still logged 90 snaps and eight total tackles. His overall experience and the Tar Heels' desperate need for stability at linebacker will provide McDonald with an incredible opportunity to make an immediate impact on a new-look defense.