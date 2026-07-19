Every Position Battle That Will Define North Carolina’s Season

Over the next several weeks, we are going to learn a lot about the North Carolina Tar Heels, with training camp officially set to start in Chapel Hill on July 30.

North Carolina's level of success in 2026 is contingent on several factors, including how the coaching staff and additions across the roster gel together. That being said, we are going to look at a few positional competitions that will shape the Tar Heels' season.

Quarterback

UNC football quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) could be the Tar Heels' starting quarterback in the 2026 season. Edwards was still wearing a brace on his left knee during the Tar Heels' spring practices. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Throughout the offseason, we have established that North Carolina is conducting a quarterback competition during training camp. Billy Edwards Jr., Miles O'Neill, Travis Burgess, and Au'Tori Newkirk are all vying for the Week 1 starting job. At the ACC Kickoff Podium , head coach Bill Belichick provided an update on the landscape of the quarterback room.

“We’ll see how the competition goes - all four of those guys have strong points and different things to offer,” Belichick said. “They all have a good spring under their belt, knowing the offense and being comfortable with the terminology and different options in the offense. We’ll see how they do with the competition in training camp. "

“Everybody’s gotten an equal opportunity, and we’ll see how things sort out now as we get closer to the season,” Belichick continued. “There’s no leader in the clubhouse right now. Everybody’s out on the course.”

Because the quarterback is the most important position in all sports, the Tar Heels' 2026 season will be highly dependent on the development of whoever emerges as the starter. This is the most important storyline to keep tabs on throughout training camp.

#2 Pass-Catching Option

Aug 30, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks wide receiver Mason Humphrey (82) makes a leaping catch on a pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Everybody acknowledges that the passing attack goes through Jordan Shipp, who has established himself as the clear-cut WR1 in this offense. While quarterback play was in complete dismay last season, the Tar Heels still lacked a second-fiddle option behind Shipp.

North Carolina's front office threw as many darts at the board, acquiring Trech Kekahuna, Jaxxon Warren, and Mason Humphrey in the transfer portal, while landing Carnell Warren and C.J. Sadler in the recruiting class.

Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado State Rams tight end Jaxxon Warren (19) catches a pass against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If I had to guess today, I would say that Humphrey or Warren cements themselves as the No. 2 pass-catching option in the offense. Regardless, the Tar Heels have supplied whichever starting quarterback with a formidable supporting cast.

Secondary

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tristan Smith (3) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because North Carolina was capable of landing multiple four-star defensive backs in the 2026 recruiting class, its secondary will have healthy competition heading into training camp. Those two incoming freshmen include cornerback Kenton Dopson III and safety Jakob Weatherspoon.

Adding those two highly-skilled players to a secondary that includes Jaiden Patterson, Kaleb Cost, Ade Willie, Greg Smith, and Coleman Bryson could transform the back end of North Carolina's defense. With that many options at their disposal, the Tar Heels could boast one of the deepest defensive back rooms in the ACC .