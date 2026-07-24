3 UNC Football Players Under Most Pressure Entering Fall Camp
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Fall camp is less than one week away for North Carolina, as the excitement brews for the upcoming college football season, kicking off in a handful of weeks in Dublin, Ireland. Head coach Bill Belichick enters his second year in Chapel Hill looking to make a program that was seen as an embarrassment last fall into a respectable program once again.
The North Carolina Tar Heels are not well thought of from the outside looking in at last fall's 4-8 season. They have seemingly improved much of their offense and added depth to their defense in an effort to change perceptions and minds about the program's direction. In that effort, pressure mounts on some of UNC's best and most important players.
Here are three football players on the roster under the most pressure entering training camp on July 30.
Jordan Hall, Left Tackle
Left tackle was far from a strength for the Tar Heels last fall, as it felt there was a turnstile no matter who was playing in that spot. Belichick and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino should be hopeful that continuity and consistency become the norm on the inside side of the offensive line, especially at left tackle.
Hall becomes one of the most important players on offense heading into 2026 as the projected starter at left tackle. The pressure is almost immediate as soon as you step onto the field in this role as the quarterback's blindside protector. Whoever is the starting signal-caller for North Carolina, Hall must perform at a high level.
Derek McDonald, MIKE Linebacker
The Tar Heels' top linebacker last year, Khmori House, transferred to Arkansas this offseason, leaving a hole at MIKE linebacker. Belichick revamped the room with FCS standout Peyton Seelmann and Syracuse Orange defender Derek McDonald, both of whom are taking on significant roles in 2026.
McDonald has experience and production on his side; House was an incredibly talented linebacker in Chapel Hill, giving the Tar Heels a formidable defender in the middle of the field. McDonald is no House, but he has a chance to make himself a top player on defense. The pressure is on him to keep the communication and discipline in check up front and in the secondary.
The Week 0 Starting Quarterback
Vague? Yes, but whoever becomes the starting quarterback for North Carolina against the TCU Horned Frogs in the opening game of the college football season will have all eyes on him to help the Tar Heels improve drastically on offense. That means there will be incredible pressure on either Billy Edwards Jr, Miles O'Neill, or true freshman Travis Burgess.
If the latter were to be thrown into the fire right away, expectations would explode, considering the last freshman quarterback to play for North Carolina just played in the Super Bowl this past February. Edwards will need to prove he is, at least, a reliable game manager, while O'Neill has the physical traits to be an adequate passer. Should Petrino nail his choice at quarterback, the program will be on the right track.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft