3 UNC Football Players Under Most Pressure Entering Fall Camp

Fall camp is less than one week away for North Carolina, as the excitement brews for the upcoming college football season, kicking off in a handful of weeks in Dublin, Ireland. Head coach Bill Belichick enters his second year in Chapel Hill looking to make a program that was seen as an embarrassment last fall into a respectable program once again.

The North Carolina Tar Heels are not well thought of from the outside looking in at last fall's 4-8 season. They have seemingly improved much of their offense and added depth to their defense in an effort to change perceptions and minds about the program's direction. In that effort, pressure mounts on some of UNC's best and most important players.

Here are three football players on the roster under the most pressure entering training camp on July 30.

Jordan Hall, Left Tackle

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Left tackle was far from a strength for the Tar Heels last fall, as it felt there was a turnstile no matter who was playing in that spot. Belichick and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino should be hopeful that continuity and consistency become the norm on the inside side of the offensive line, especially at left tackle.

Hall becomes one of the most important players on offense heading into 2026 as the projected starter at left tackle. The pressure is almost immediate as soon as you step onto the field in this role as the quarterback's blindside protector. Whoever is the starting signal-caller for North Carolina, Hall must perform at a high level.

Derek McDonald, MIKE Linebacker

Oct 7, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Derek McDonald (15) waves during the second half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels' top linebacker last year, Khmori House, transferred to Arkansas this offseason, leaving a hole at MIKE linebacker. Belichick revamped the room with FCS standout Peyton Seelmann and Syracuse Orange defender Derek McDonald, both of whom are taking on significant roles in 2026.

McDonald has experience and production on his side; House was an incredibly talented linebacker in Chapel Hill, giving the Tar Heels a formidable defender in the middle of the field. McDonald is no House, but he has a chance to make himself a top player on defense. The pressure is on him to keep the communication and discipline in check up front and in the secondary.

The Week 0 Starting Quarterback

Sep 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) with the football during the second half against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vague? Yes, but whoever becomes the starting quarterback for North Carolina against the TCU Horned Frogs in the opening game of the college football season will have all eyes on him to help the Tar Heels improve drastically on offense. That means there will be incredible pressure on either Billy Edwards Jr, Miles O'Neill, or true freshman Travis Burgess.

If the latter were to be thrown into the fire right away, expectations would explode, considering the last freshman quarterback to play for North Carolina just played in the Super Bowl this past February. Edwards will need to prove he is, at least, a reliable game manager, while O'Neill has the physical traits to be an adequate passer. Should Petrino nail his choice at quarterback, the program will be on the right track.