Former Tar Heel Maye Earns Respect Following Breakout Season

Training camps for college football and the NFL are set to begin in the coming weeks, as the anticipation builds for what should be a fantastic season of football. The North Carolina Tar Heels are preparing for their second season under head coach Bill Belichick as the program looks to hit the reset button and throw their 4-8 campaign in the trash can.

North Carolina faces a debacle at quarterback this fall with a three-way battle for the starting job between Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr, Texas A&M transfer Miles O'Neill, and true freshman Travis Burgess. However, it wasn't long ago when the quarterback position was a certainty.

Mack Brown Era Brought Riches to Quarterback Position

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye talks near Head Coach Mack Brown during the ACC Kickoff Media Days event in downtown Charlotte, N.C. Thursday, July 27, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Mack Brown returned in 2019, true freshman Sam Howell became the face of a resurgent Tar Heels program, shattering school records and eventually becoming the career leader for passing yards (10,283) and passing touchdowns (92). However, in his final season, it became clear that former 5-star signal-caller Drake Maye would become the heir apparent.

Maye would go on to become one of the best quarterbacks in college football and a top-three selection in the loaded 2024 NFL Draft that saw Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels go ahead of him. Had Maye decided to stay for his redshirt junior campaign, there would've been no question he would've shattered Howell's records.

Nov 25, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

There may never be another Drake Maye in Chapel Hill — a passer who would make the most ridiculous throws, win games singlehandedly, and possess a skill set that could turn him into a megastar in the NFL. Many Tar Heel fans would do anything to have someone like Maye who could elevate the program during trying times.

Maye Earns Respect for Breakout Sophomore Season

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now the face of the New England Patriots, Maye has quickly become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Sports Illustrated demonstrated that statement by ranking him as the No. 6 quarterback in the 2026 NFL preseason rankings. He only trails (in no order) Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow.

Maye was an MVP finalist behind the eventual recipient, Stafford. He led the league in passing EPA, completion percentage over expected, roughly 4,400 yards, and 31 passing touchdowns. NFL staff writer Matt Verderame noted that a tougher schedule could eventually lead to statistical progression this fall. Still, the additions of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs at wide receiver could help maintain those numbers.

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks on during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is a deserving spot for Maye and a proud representation of Tar Heels football. Outside of the obvious top four to five quarterbacks, the third-year quarterback is deserving of being named the best of the rest. He is talented enough to join the uber-gifted aforementioned players as one of the best in due time.

Maye has made it known to be the most recognized and successful Tar Heel in the NFL in quite some time. Julius Peppers will forever be known as one of the greatest football athletes in the University of North Carolina's athletics history, and Maye has the chance to be just as great or better in the years to come.