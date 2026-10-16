3 Key Matchups To Watch for UNC Football vs. Duke

The North Carolina Tar Heels are hot off the presses from their first ranked win in multiple years. Their victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers is the first top-25 triumph for head coach Bill Belichick in his second season leading the program. Now, the future Hall of Fame coach is looking to secure his first Victory Bell against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday.

The Tar Heels will be entering Saturday's game dinged up with injuries on both sides of the ball, including a long-term absence for starting cornerback Tre Miller. It will be interesting to see who steps in for him, but for now, we have to take a closer look at the key matchups for this game. Here are three of them that could decide this weekend's outcome in Durham.

UNC Secondary vs. Duke Pass-Catchers

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Gregory Smith III (1) returns an interception against Pittsburgh Panthers running back La'vell Wright (11) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As I noted, the team is dinged up, specifically in the secondary, with Miller out likely along with standout nickel defender Kaleb Cost (doubtful). Star safety Greg Smith, the team leader in interceptions this season, is currently questionable to play as well. If Smith can't go, that means Peyton Waters, Coleman Bryson, and Javion Butts would lead the way at safety against a decent group of pass-catchers from Duke.

Slot receiver Jonah Burton and standout tight end Jeremiah Hasley are handfuls for opposing defenses, but the Blue Devils offer more depth with tight end Nate Kurisky and wide receivers Jared Richardson, Jaivon Solomon, and Jayden Moore. This won't be an easy group to face down potentially three key starters. If North Carolina can limit Burton and Hasley's impact with reserves, that could be significant.

UNC Tight Ends vs. Duke Box Defenders

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) runs after the catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has made sure to allow his tight ends to put on some shows. Starter Jelani Thurman is a future NFL starter, while Shamar Easter showcases incredible athleticism to run away from defenses at the position. Plus, the Tar Heels may get to have Texas transfer Jordan Washington on the field for the first time this season.

The trio faces a group of players on Duke's defense that will be tough to beat. The nickel position is headed by Evan Smith (currently questionable) and Che Ojarikre, with the linebacker room being among the deepest in the ACC. A Manny Diaz defense can give opposing tight ends a hard time, but should Petrino find a way to get his explosive pass-catchers in space, it could mean trouble, especially given how lackluster the Blue Devils have been tackling lately.

UNC Defensive Line vs. Duke Offensive Line

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) and linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins (54) sack Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Holden Geriner (15) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels bolster a defensive front that has impact players across the board, starting with defensive tackle Xavier Lewis, the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Week. Bookending the front are edge rushers Melkart Abou Jaoude and Jaylen Harvey, who missed last week's game against Pitt with an injury.

This front will be facing a solid Duke offensive line, though their weakness comes on the right side, where they struggled against Georgia Tech last week. This Tar Heels defensive line knows how to adjust and penetrate the backfield during games, and they could be a handful for the Blue Devils' front, led by veteran left tackle Nick Del Grande and others.