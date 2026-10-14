Beat Duke: Bill Belichick's Next Step For UNC Football Growth

When the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils squared off in last season's contest, there wasn't a sense of significance. Sure, it was Bill Belichick's first UNC-Duke, but the latter trampled the former on their way to winning the ACC championship.

This year feels much more significant for both programs and the Tar Heels' second-year head coach. North Carolina is coming off its first top-25 win in six years , while Duke is coming off a disappointing loss to Georgia Tech and has little margin for error to return to the title game.

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Belichick has faced tough competition in his last three games, and his program is improving; a real argument could be made that North Carolina should be 4-1 with votes to make the Associated Press Top 25. If the Tar Heels want to make Kenan Memorial Stadium a sold-out venue for the next two home games, the next step is this: beat Duke.

Beating Duke is Another Step in Right Direction

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone knows the history of North Carolina vs. Duke, a top-three rivalry in the country alongside Michigan-Ohio State and Alabama-Auburn. That goes for any sport; these schools do not like each other, and when both football programs are playing quality football, the Tar Heels and Blue Devils are a must-watch matchup.

Beating Duke would be another step in the right direction for North Carolina football as they move further away from the drama and controversy that had surrounded the program earlier in the season. It would put the team on a collision course for a home game against the No. 3-ranked Miami Hurricanes, with a chance to shock the world.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; *North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Ade Willie (3) talks with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick (right) during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Belichick's defense is playing great football with explosive playmakers that generate excitement for an offense that is held back in some regards by its quarterback . As I've said numerous times recently, North Carolina isn't at the level of becoming a powerhouse in this sport, but they are slowly doing the things they need to reinvigorate hope for this program, and a win over Duke would help that push greatly.

Reinvigorating Hope

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick celebrates with the Coach's Award after the game at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't think hope is being restored for Tar Heels football just yet. They still have to make bowl eligibility, but the schedule is becoming a lot more favorable for that to be the case, and yes, they have to win the games first. Yet, isn't this a great sign of how far North Carolina has come in a calendar year?

The Blue Devils aren't the Tar Heels' biggest football rival; beating NC State for the first time in six years would likely be the icing on the cake to a successful 2026 season. Even so, this is still Duke, and Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham will be rocking for this matchup. This is Belichick's latest opportunity to show the world North Carolina is coming back, and maybe sooner than later.