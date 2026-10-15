4 UNC Football Defensive Backs Who Must Step Up Amid Injuries

The North Carolina Tar Heels won their first game against a ranked opponent on Saturday for the first time since 2023. However, it came at a cost (no pun intended).

Head coach Bill Belichick lost two important defenders this past weekend , one of whom will be out for the remainder of the season. Standout nickel defender Kaleb Cost suffered a lower-body injury and was listed as "doubtful" on the initial injury report against Duke, and cornerback Tre Miller suffered a significant lower-body injury and is doubtful to return this season.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (2) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This means the Tar Heels will be vetting their defensive backfield for help, and there are a handful of options to choose from. Here are four players who must step up for North Carolina’s defense.

Kenton Dopson III

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels will likely be leaning on their true freshman cornerback going forward, but I don’t have a ton of confidence in his abilities going into next week against the Blue Devils. Dopson struggled in coverage and was a tick slow too often. However, he’ll need to step up in Tre Miller’s absence, and North Carolina will need to hope he can start playing like the blue-chip prospect that he was coming out of high school.

Ade Willie

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; *North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Ade Willie (3) talks with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick (right) during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The versatile defensive back is the likely choice to replace Cost if needed. Willie, who has experience at safety and cornerback with Michigan State, played admirably at nickel last week against Pitt, showcasing good tackling form and discipline in zone coverage. Willie was one of the key transfers for the Tar Heels this offseason, and his role could become very important against Duke slot receiver Jonah Burton.

Jalon Thompson

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Will Nixon (24) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jalon Thompson (20) in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Miller left the game with an injury, Thompson played 21 snaps at outside cornerback, per Pro Football Focus. He was targeted once and made a stop in the run game, and is expected to be the starting outside cornerback come Saturday. Thompson and Dopson are likely to rotate at cornerback, but make no mistake: the former’s play will keep him on the field as long as possible.

Coleman Bryson

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers tight end Olsen Patt-Henry (11) is tackled by University of North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Coleman Bryson (16) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Bryson’s main role is being Greg Smith’s backup, he does have experience playing as a big nickel when Belichick deploys penny packages with more defensive backs on the field. Look for the Tar Heels to work him in on Saturday based on opposing formations and personnel, especially when Duke runs the ball out of 12 and 13 personnel at times.