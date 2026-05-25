3 Lineup Moves UNC's Malone Should Experiment With

The starting rotation in North Carolina is likely starting to take shape, but the rotational pieces and players throughout the season have yet to really be determined. In Michael Malone's first season at the helm, there will be many decisions he'll have to make regarding the rotation that can alter the team's success. With this new assortment of talent, some lineups have certain advantages over others.

Placing Alexandros Samodurov in the Starting Lineup

One downside of having a roster full of new faces is that the team will head into the season with nearly zero pre-existing team chemistry. Michael Malone solved that by signing Greek forward Alexandros Samodurov.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He'll be one of the few players on the team with pre-existing chemistry with another player, Neoklis Avdalas, the assumed starting point guard and former teammate of Samodurov in Greece.

One option Michael Malone has next season is to play Samodurov as the starting power forward, but that would take the place of returner Jarin Stevenson, who is one of the more likely starters on the current Tar Heels roster.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) dribbles against VCU Rams forward Jadrian Tracey (2) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While Stevenson is the likely starter and probably the rightful starter, having that chemistry between the two within the starting lineup could be an intriguing option for Malone.

Starting Maximo Adams

There hasn't been much buzz around Maximo Adams, one of the best additions for North Carolina this offseason. The 5-star freshman comes in as a natural small forward and has real potential to be in the starting lineup at some point in the season. As more and more speculation grows around Matt Able's future with the team, Adams could start as early as day one if the offseason goes his way.

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Having a freshman start day one is always an intriguing option, as it gives them a fast path to developing into an elite player. With a developmental coach like Malone in charge, he may want to give Adams some starter reps as early as possible.

Isaiah Denis As Sixth Man

Another returner that could impact North Carolina's season is guard Isaiah Denis, who heads into his second season with the Tar Heels.

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) brings the ball up court against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

After limited playing time last season, Denis managed to show flashes of true potential, something that Malone could unlock this offseason, and we could see a real jump in playing time for Dennis.

I would go so far as to say he could earn the spot as the sixth man towards the end of the season if everything goes the way he would like.