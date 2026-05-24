UNC's Sixth Man Role Is Up for Grabs and the Competition Is Fierce
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With so many new faces, the projected starting lineup for the Tar Heels in the 2026-2027 season is certainly still in question. From returning players to portal additions to incoming freshmen, there’s a lot of talent on the team, but of course, only five starting positions are available.
However, in college basketball, some of the most important players don’t find themselves within that starting five, but instead play a crucial role as the sixth man. North Carolina fortunately has quite the list of applicants to be the first man off the bench next season.
For the sake of the discussion, we’ll assume that North Carolina’s starting five is assumed to be Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown, Matt Able, Jarin Stevenson and Sayon Keita.
Maximo Adams
Adams is probably the top candidate to play first off of the bench. He’s realistically the only other player that has a decent chance of finding his way into the starting lineup at some point during the season.
With Matt Able’s situation growing increasingly interesting, if he doesn’t decide to return to North Carolina, Adams would likely be thrusted into that starting five in his place.
Alexandros Samodurov
Samodurov will likely get a lot of minutes by relieving Sayon Keita and Jarin Stevenson in the frontcourt. It’s no secret that North Carolina’s frontcourt is seemingly the weak spot on this roster, and the rotation for those positions will be paramount next season.
Samodurov is also the former teammate of Neoklis Avdalas, the likely starting point guard. That pre-existing team chemistry is more reason to believe Samodurov could be the first guy off the bench in order to get minutes between the two of them.
Kevin Thomas
Thomas’s path to finding himself as the sixth man would likely involve Matt Able to forgo college and continue to pursue the NBA.
If Able doesn’t return, it seems Maximo Adams would slide in his place and, therefore, move Thomas to the first guard off the bench.
Isaiah Denis
Denis is a very underrated pick for North Carolina’s sixth man. He has pre-existing team chemistry with a starter in Jarin Stevenson, will have an entire offseason to be fully healthy from his lingering injuries last season, and should hit a huge jump in year two.
It will be difficult in a crowded backcourt, but with a productive offseason, I could see a world where Denis outplays other players on the roster to earn that spot.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.