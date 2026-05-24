Matt Able's Impending Decision Has Real Rewards and Real Risks

UNC commit Matt Able has quite the decision to make over the next few days, as he weighs a decision between staying in the NBA Draft, or heading to Chapel Hill to play for the Tar Heels next season.

Able took part in the NBA Draft Combine after a solid freshman season at NC State that saw him average 8.8 points per game, and knock down roughly 35 percent of his three-point tries. He was impressive at the combine, averaging around 16 points per game over the course of two 5-on-5 scrimmages.

May 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Matthew Able participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-4 guard committed to the Tar Heels after that stellar season at NC State, while also keeping his name in the draft. So far, Able has yet to indicate whether he prefers to keep his name in the draft, or come back to college, and suit up for the Tar Heels next season.

Able Amongst Malone’s Pick-Ups

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He is one of Michael Malone’s best pick-ups this offseason as he navigates his first offseason since replacing Hubert Davis. With a lot of potential not just in college, but also as a pro, North Carolina could be getting a big-time player for next season.

Most mock drafts up to this point believe that Able will be a mid-to-late second round pick, even with his standout performances at the NBA Draft Combine. Which probably could entice him to come back to college, giving him a chance to play well for the Tar Heels under Michael Malone, and improve his draft stock.

Able Could Benefit From College Return

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) and Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) fight for the ball in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If Able shows up and plays well for the Tar Heels next season, it could help him get into first-round, and even lottery conversations heading into next year’s NBA Draft. Additionally, learning under an experienced NBA champion in Michael Malone will only be beneficial to Able’s future development.

If he keeps his name in the draft right now where things stand, he runs the risk of not earning a favorable selection, and bottoming out either in the G-League, or at the back end of an NBA bench, a career path that he probably wouldn’t want to have given the amount of potential Able possesses.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) drives against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr. (22) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Able will continue to weigh his decision on whether or not he wants to keep his name in the draft, or make the official transition to UNC. Malone and his staff will hope that he chooses them, and his decision could have a major impact on the team’s outlook next season.