Two Units UNC's Belichick Looking To Keep Building Upon

Heading into the North Carolina Tar Heels' season opener a couple of weeks ago, the operation was a blank canvas, as we had no idea what this team would look like.

Surprisingly, the Tar Heels looked the part against TCU, with good and bad developments emerging from the game. While speaking with the media on Monday , head coach Bill Belichick discussed the development of the offensive line and running game.

Belichick's Thoughts

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That group playing together cohesively is very important for the success of the offense,” Belichick said. “But also, in coordination with a quarterback, because he needs to know, especially in pass protection, who’s blocked and who isn’t. We’re way ahead of where we were last year, and hopefully we can continue to build on that.”

“If we had Jim Brown or Omarion Hampton, and he was standing out as clearly the best player that’s never going to come off the field, that’d be one thing,” Belichick said. “But these guys are all very competitive. It’s always better to have one too many or two too many running backs than not enough. We’ve been there before, and that’s not good.”

Assessing the Offensive Line

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's offensive line features multiple newcomers, including Andrew Threatt and Shaq McRoy. Despite the changes, the unit held up well in pass protection and opened up lanes for the running backs.

With a new quarterback and scheme, the offensive line's ability to hold up and create a clean environment for Billy Edwards Jr. to operate is monumental. For the most part, the veteran signal caller threw from an undisturbed pocket, especially in the first quarter when he completed 6-of-10 passes for 122 yards. It was only one game, but it was encouraging to see how well this offensive line played, despite the number of moving parts.

What the Backfield Proved

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) carries the ball against TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Michael Short (11) in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was a mixed-bag outing from the Tar Heels' running backs, especially Benjamin Hall, who took 11 carries for 36 yards. Hall was the clear leader in the backfield, but he failed to really prove himself as the clear-cut best option.

Surprisingly, Jaylen McGill was the RB2, but he was effective and efficient, rushing for 33 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Demon June, who I was expecting to be the starting running back, didn't see his first carry until the fourth quarter, but he took advantage of the limited opportunity, turning six carries into 25 yards. Moving forward, North Carolina's rushing attack, especially from Hall, needs to improve if this team wants to compete against formidable competition .