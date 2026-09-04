Billy Edwards Jr. Proved Capabilities in 'Huge' UNC Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels jumped out to a positive start to the 2026-27 college football season, with a 15-10 win over the TCU Horned Frogs this past week.

While the performance and execution weren't entirely clean, the Tar Heels will take the result. One of the biggest storylines entering this game was how well quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. would play in his Tar Heel debut. There were certainly areas for improvement , but it was evident that he was an upgrade over what North Carolina had behind center last season. While speaking with the media following the game, Edwards Jr. detailed the significance of the win.

Edwards Jr.'s Thoughts

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) prepares to throw the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“To start the year 1-0 is huge,” Edwards Jr. said. “And to be able to step away from a game like this, knowing how we performed offensively, especially in the second half, that starts with me… It always feels a lot better to know that you can come back, sit in the classroom, watch the film and do it with a win in the column.”

“I think our coaches do a great job of preparing us for pretty much every scenario and trying to make sure they cover all the different options that could happen,” Edwards Jr. continued. “And then when we go out there, you just try and treat it like practice.”

“It’s great to have a first game like this and to come out victorious. Knowing that we left a lot of meat on the bone, so now the challenge is going to be coming back. Everybody’s got to look at themselves, starting with me, and figure out what we can do better, so that way we don’t put ourselves in a close game like this again.”

What Edwards Jr. Proved

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As briefly mentioned earlier, North Carolina improved at quarterback this offseason by replacing Gio Lopez with Edwards Jr. The offense looked completely different with the Wisconsin transfer under center, and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino deserves the lion's share of the credit for the offense's operation.

Now, while the overall performance left much to be desired, Edwards Jr. looked the part when the conditions were clean. The six-year veteran completed 6-of-10 passes for 122 yards in the first quarter, and he had the offense clicking on all cylinders. North Carolina scored 10 points on the first three drives of the game. The final three quarters of the game were ugly for both teams, as the Tar Heels and Horned Frogs combined for five points the rest of the way.

Next weekend, North Carolina faces East Tennessee State, in what should be a manageable win for head coach Bill Belichick and his team. While the Tar Heels need to leave this game victorious, it's also important to address and fix any issues that presented themselves against TCU. That is a great opportunity for both sides of the ball, especially the offense, to put on a complete performance. Look for Edwards Jr. to bounce back and build confidence heading into conference play.