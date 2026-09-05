UNC’s Malone Describes What Sayon Keita Will Bring As Rookie

You know the college basketball season is just a couple of months away when North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone is addressing the media.

On Thursday, the 54-year-old head coach summarized the offseason, answering several questions about the transfer portal process and the status of specific players. It's well documented that the Tar Heels' roster looks vastly different heading into this season, and the frontcourt remains a major question mark .

An asset in that rotation who will be monumental to the team's success is former Barcelona center Sayon Keita. Here is what Malone said about what Keita will bring.

Malone's Thoughts

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He’s a terrific runner of the floor," Malone said. "A guy that can get out in transition, very athletic, what we call a ‘rim runner,’ gets on the rim. I think he’s an exceptional pick and roll player. And what has really been a pleasant surprise watching him play the last couple of weeks, he’s a lot more skilled than I gave him credit for initially."

"His ability to catch the ball in the pocket and make plays. A lot of guys catch the ball in the pocket and they can go and finish. Sayon is demonstrating the ability to catch the ball in the pocket and score, but also facilitate and make the right reads, which is a great sign for him."

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"But I think the area that translates is his defense, his rim protection. Not only blocking shots, but changing shots. And if you’re a guy that can do that, be the anchor of your defense, you can run the floor, you can play pick and roll offense and you can work to get second and third opportunities on the offensive glass, there’s going to be minutes for you. So, Sayon Keita will be on the floor this year and I’m excited about his growth."

Why Keita Will Be Important for North Carolina

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Keita was one of the most sought-after overseas prospects on the market this offseason, and with the top options in the transfer portal off the board, the Tar Heels' coaching staff had to go to Europe to address the center position. It goes without saying that the 7-foot-1, 205-pound center is an elite defender, which Malone thoroughly explained. What's intriguing about Keita is his ability to defend all five positions and step onto the perimeter when he's switched in pick-and-roll.

So, Keita should have no issues translating that part of his game to the collegiate level. What was really encouraging, based on what Malone said, is that Keita has proven to be a capable playmaker off screens, which would elevate this offense to another level. Malone wants this team to be fast-paced and emphasize ball movement.

Unathletic, stationary centers can hinder a high-flying offense, but Keita has shown in a few weeks of practice that he can maintain the flow of the operation. If the 18-year-old center can develop into an above-average offensive asset, it will be virtually impossible to contain the Tar Heels.