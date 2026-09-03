Realistic Expectations for Each UNC Player in Projected Starting Five

With 11 new players entering the fold, the North Carolina Tar Heels will look dramatically different compared to last season.

That newness is not exclusive to the roster , as the coaching staff also features several newcomers, including Michael Malone and Chuck Martin. To the Tar Heels' credit, they have assembled a compelling allotment of talent. The starting lineup is mostly known, with the center position being an exception. Nevertheless, here are realistic expectations for each projected starting player.

Neoklis Avdalas

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) points to the fans after dunking the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Virginia Tech transfer's ceiling is immensely high this season in Chapel Hill, as the 6-foot-9, 215-pound Greek guard is so close to reaching his potential.

Efficiency was an issue for Avdalas last season, but I expect his perimeter shooting to improve drastically. Even if Avdalas struggles to improve significantly in those areas, his creativity will always be there. The sophomore guard should lead the Tar Heels in assists and could develop into a potent scorer in the process.

Terrence Brown

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scoring has never been an issue for the Utah transfer, especially last season when he averaged 19.9 points per game. Brown's usage in 2025 was extremely high, which led to his high scoring averages and low outside shooting percentage.

While Brown's scoring output may slide slightly, he will benefit from playing in Malone's offense. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard will operate off the ball more often, which will give him easier looks at the basket, especially when you consider he'll be playing off Avdalas, who is an elite facilitator. Brown could easily be the leading scorer for the Tar Heels, and his efficiency should also significantly improve.

Matt Able

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a chance Able is the most consistent and efficient player on North Carolina's roster this upcoming season. In his lone year at North Carolina State, the 6-foot-6, 211-pound guard's role was limited, as he averaged 21.7 minutes off the bench.

Able didn't need a high volume of shots to average a modest 8.8 points per game. Additionally, he shot 35.5 percent from three-point range. Able is the perfect fit alongside Avdalas and Brown, as he doesn't need the ball in his hands and is extremely effective operating off the ball. With Malone’s tutelage, Able could be a nearly flawless player.

Jarin Stevenson

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stevenson proved to be a solid complementary piece to Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson, executing as a 3-and-D forward. The former Alabama forward excelled in that role, but he should take another step in a revised role under Malone.

The 54-year-old head coach made it clear that retaining Stevenson was a priority for him when he first arrived in Chapel Hill. Stevenson should be deployed in more creative ways, especially since the Tar Heels' offense will feature three playmakers in a versatile and interchangeable backcourt.

Sayon Keita

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Cameron Fens currently ruled ineligible for this upcoming college basketball season, North Carolina's starting center position is, for the time being, ambiguous. If that ruling holds up, the Tar Heels' coaching staff will be forced to make a difficult decision, and Keita does make the most sense.

If Keita is given the starting role, which is unknown, especially since he just arrived in Chapel Hill a couple of weeks ago, his responsibilities will be clear: defend the rim and run the floor. Keita's range of outcomes this season varies. That said, the seven-foot center should be an elite defender sooner rather than later.