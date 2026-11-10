3 Players To Watch in UNC Basketball's Bout With Wyoming

The North Carolina Tar Heels enter Tuesday night's game against Wyoming at 2-0 and have another opportunity to improve in areas that left much to be desired.

With that in mind , here are three Tar Heels to keep tabs on as the game progresses.

Sayon Keita

Keita is potentially playing for his starting position, as the former FC Barcelona center has been underwhelming in the first two games of the season. North Carolina's center rotation is glaring without Cameron Fens, who is still ineligible to play in games.

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Western Carolina Catamounts guard Isaiah Manning (7) controls the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels center Sayon Keita (21) during the first half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Keita is an overseas freshman, he's been forced into a starting role at a position that's clearly at a disadvantage. Across two games, the seven-foot center is averaging 5.0 points and 3.0 rebounds. It goes without saying that's not good enough. If Keita is a non-factor once again on Tuesday night, we could see a change to the starting five sooner rather than later.

Matt Able

In his debut against Western Carolina, the North Carolina State transfer stole the show, leading the team with 18 points. In the Tar Heels' second game, Able took a backseat as Terrence Brown, Maximo Adams, and Alexandros Samodurov stole the show .

Unlike the season opener, where Able looked to move off the ball and create open shots in the midrange and beyond the arc, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard was stagnant. He was efficient, shooting 3-of-4 from the field, but he needs to be more assertive. I'm not concerned about his performance from last Friday. Look for Malone to draw up half-court sets to free up Able on the perimeter early and often.

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Matt Able (3) drives the ball around Western Carolina Catamounts guard Jaeden Roberts (2) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Able showed in his Tar Heel debut, when he inserts himself into the flow of the game early, it sets the tone for the rest of the team. Able's development is arguably the most crucial component in North Carolina's success this season.

Maximo Adams

As noted, the former McDonald's All-American has been a standout for Malone and the Tar Heels. Through two games, Adams is averaging 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three-point range.

Adams has looked nothing like a freshman. His composure, poise, and overall feel make it look like he's a seasoned veteran. Currently, the former 4-star recruit is coming off the bench. However, that may not be the case for much longer, as his minutes have steadily increased. With another convincing performance, Adams could be elevated into the starting five as soon as Friday, when North Carolina hosts Georgia.

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