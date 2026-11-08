How Samodurov Breakout Gives UNC New Option Against Wyoming

The North Carolina Tar Heels showed flashes of their ceiling in the 109-70 win over Wofford on Friday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Now, the Tar Heels are still a work in progress, but winning by that margin was needed, as they've struggled to put away inferior opponents since the preseason. A major reason North Carolina defeated Wofford by nearly 40 points was the bench’s contribution. The Tar Heels' second unit totaled 58 points.

Alexandros Samodurov was one of the top contributors off the bench, producing 13 points and seven rebounds while shooting 4-of-5 from the field. The Greek center had been a non-factor in the last four games, including the three preseason games. I would categorize this as a breakout game for Samodurov. With that in mind, here's what his impressive outing means for North Carolina moving forward.

Did Samodurov Earn More Minutes?

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On Friday night, the 6-foot-11, 225-pound center played 18 minutes, which was one of the highest marks on the team. Samodurov's ability to operate in the high post and distribute the ball as a connector in the offense has been as advertised. The blemishes have mostly correlated with his lack of physicality and non-natural fit at center. Because of his frame, Samodurov was repeatedly forced off his spot in the post and box-outs. That's why I believe his best fit is at power forward.

Nevertheless, if Samodurov can be serviceable on the boards while serving as a stopgap on the offensive end, he will develop into a key cog in the rotation.

How Breakout Performance Gives Malone Another Answer

This part of the season lets coaching staffs experiment with rotations and personnel groupings. When the Tar Heels face Wyoming on Nov. 10, Samodurov's involvement could be enhanced following his noteworthy outing on Friday night.

I've talked about it in several other pieces, but Sayon Keita has been underwhelming through the first two games of the season. The former FC Barcelona center has struggled on the glass, contributing to the alarming narrative that North Carolina has been outrebounded by inferior teams on multiple occasions.

As mentioned, I don't believe Samodurov is well-suited as a center. However, as evident on Friday night, Malone can dive into his bench and play multiple players for extensive minutes. Samodurov's ability to facilitate, create off the dribble, fade to the perimeter and knock down shots off screens, and generate transition offense are all reasons why the overseas big man's role can expand. His versatile skill set is why we could use a solid dose of Samodurov against Wyoming.