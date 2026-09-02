3 UNC Players Who Will Benefit Most Under Michael Malone

Considering what the North Carolina Tar Heels have endured in recent months, this has been an incredibly productive offseason for the basketball program.

Over the last five years, it’s been increasingly apparent that Hubert Davis wasn't good enough to lead North Carolina. In fact, the Tar Heels had fallen down the pecking order of blue-blood programs. Following a second consecutive first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, North Carolina made the inevitable decision to fire Davis and began to conduct a coaching search. After weeks of speculation, the Tar Heels hired Michael Malone.

The longtime NBA head coach entered Chapel Hill with several question marks, especially with the recruiting process. However, Malone has passed that test with flying colors, landing several marquee prospects in the transfer portal. With that in mind, here are three players who will benefit the most in Malone's system.

Jarin Stevenson

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) is harassed by Duke Blue Devils fans as he attempts to inbound the ball during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Retaining Stevenson was one of Malone's priorities upon his arrival, and the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward projects to be a pivotal piece for the Tar Heels. Last season, the former Alabama forward was a complementary piece to Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar, who are each no longer part of the program.

However, when Wilson went down with a season-ending thumb injury, Stevenson's impact and production took a major leap. In the final nine games of the season - without Wilson - Stevenson averaged 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the field. With Malone at the helm, I expect Stevenson to be utilized in the low and high post, which will expand his usage in various offensive sets. Stevenson's production should mirror the final stretch of last season.

Neoklis Avdalas

Feb 14, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) shoots shoots as Florida State Seminoles guard Xavier Osceola (11) defends during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avdalas' unique skill set and ability to handle the ball with such fluidity, and to facilitate at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, are just a few reasons to have high hopes for the Virginia Tech transfer. Those qualities were on full display last season, but his efficiency was lackluster, as he shot 38.6 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three-point range.

Under Malone's tutelage, Avdalas' efficiency should skyrocket. Additionally, if Avdalas is the main distributor in this offense, his assist production should also increase significantly. The main aspect of Avdalas’ game that will benefit is his ability to score consistently and efficiently.

Terrence Brown

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Utah guard will have no problems scoring, as he averaged 19.9 points per game last season. However, that production came with high pressure, as Brown was the entire offense. At North Carolina, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard will not be utilized on the ball as much, which will benefit him in the long run.

Brown is an elite athlete, and his best fit is to play alongside a creative ball-handler, such as Avdalas, and operate as a slashing guard off the ball. The senior guard shot 45.3 percent from the field last season, and that could surpass 50 percent with an increased volume of shots near the basket on backdoor cuts.