3 Stats Malone Must Fix To Get UNC Back on Track
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There were many reasons to blame for the Tar Heels' “failure” of a season last year. Being sent home in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as a blue-blood school is far beyond expectations, and many factors contributed to the early exit.
The Tar Heels weren’t exactly consistent last season, and for many stretches they struggled to get things trending in the right direction. Of course, it doesn’t help when your star player goes down with an injury that ultimately sidelines him for the remainder of the season, but there’s more than that to blame for the struggles last season.
When looking at the numbers, there are a few stats that stand out as culprits for the disappointing season, and give Michael Malone a good blueprint on what needs to be improved heading into his first year as head coach.
Free Throws
Free throws were anything but free for North Carolina last season. Shooting at just over 68% on the season, the Tar Heels will have to capitalize from the line next season if they want any shot at making it a successful season.
Looking at the teams that were successful on the line, it makes sense to see some of them at the top. Houston, Illinois, Vanderbilt, and Alabama all capitalized on the free throw line and had successful seasons in return. Of course, this isn’t a guarantee. South Carolina and Indiana ranked among the highest free-throw shooting teams in the country and missed the NCAA Tournament.
But when looking back on North Carolina’s season, there are a handful of games that come to mind that could have had different outcomes if North Carolina had made their shots from the free-throw line. Among those games is the first round tournament game against VCU, where UNC shot only 60%, including some crucial misses down the stretch.
Second Chance Points
As one of the more underrated stats, second-chance points were not easy to come by for North Carolina as they struggled pretty much all season long.
The top teams in this category were no coincidence. All number one seeds in the tournament, Duke, Michigan, Florida, and Arizona, were all successful at earning second chances on offense.
Other teams that had successful seasons with a high performance in this statistic: Tennessee, Illinois, Purdue, Arkansas, St. John's, and Virginia. North Carolina, on the other hand, ranked low with only about 11.5 second chance points per game, while the teams at the top consistently tallied up about 14 or higher.
Rebound Differential
North Carolina didn’t rank particularly poorly in terms of winning the battle on the glass, but compared to the standard, it’s not where it needs to be.
Again, it’s no coincidence that the most successful teams last season ranked high in this category as well. Florida, Arizona, Tennessee, and Duke all were fantastic at winning the rebound battle, and it showed in the win column.
To make next season a successful one by all standards, North Carolina may want to prioritize exceeding expectations in these statistics and bringing success back to Chapel Hill.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.