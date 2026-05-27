Former UNC Guard Derek Dixon Reflects on Time With Program

Former North Carolina point guard Derek Dixon found a new home this offseason, and he explained how his lone season at UNC shaped what became a pivotal moment for his career.

Dixon had himself a strong freshman season for the Tar Heels, averaging 6.5 points and 2.7 assists per game, while also converting on 39.7 percent of his three-pointers. Halfway through the season, Dixon was inserted into the starting lineup by head coach Hubert Davis, and he helped kickstart what a sputtering UNC offense had been before that.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles the ball against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

UNC Makes Head Coaching Change

However, North Carolina made a major change after falling in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to VCU — their second consecutive first-round loss. After five seasons at the helm, Davis was fired, and after a long head coaching search, the Tar Heels chose former NBA champion Michael Malone to be the team’s next head coach.

As such, many players from last season’s roster, including Dixon, entered the transfer portal. Instead of coming back to UNC for his sophomore season, Dixon transferred to the Arizona Wildcats, where he’ll look to take another leap in his production.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dixon joins a Wildcats team that is fresh off its first Final Four appearance since 2001. Now a part of a juggernaut, Dixon reflected on his time with the Tar Heels in a recent interview with The Field of 68.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Dixon Reflects on UNC

“I thought it was good for me,” Dixon said. “Had a lot of ups and downs, grew a lot throughout the year. I came in, had my challenges just like any other freshman would. And just throughout the season, I just felt like I was getting better and better and just getting more and more experience."

"Coach Davis recognized it and he started to trust me more and more, give me more minutes. I thought it was really good just from a learning experience to go from not playing very much to being kind of thrown in the fire, becoming a starter, all those types of things. So I mean, I was really happy with it.”

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles against VCU Rams guard Tyrell Ward (15) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Without their floor general next season, the Tar Heels will need to find a way to replace his production as they enter a pivotal season in Michael Malone’s first year as head coach. There will be a lot of pressure on Malone and his staff to be competitive right away, which will certainly be a little bit harder without their experienced, up-and-coming point guard to run the offense.