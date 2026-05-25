How NCAA’s New International Guidance Affects North Carolina

A new stipulation in the NCAA’s eligibility rules could have adverse effects on the roster of the North Carolina Tar Heels for this upcoming season.

In particular, the NCAA has continued — or rather attempted — its crackdown on professional athletes invading the collegiate landscape, specifically overseas professionals. Under their new guidance, any player who signed a deal professionally with a EuroLeague, Australian NBL, or other professional league will suddenly be deemed ineligible.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) drives to the basket Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New NCAA Order

The order states that any student-athlete who “entered an agreement with, competed on or received compensation from a team that participates in a league with minimum compensation that exceeds actual and necessary expenses.” While the issue of former NBA and G-League talents coming back to college has also raised questions about college eligibility in recent months, it appears that the NCAA is trying to rid itself of overseas pros as well.

This new order could cause problems for many teams around the country, as recruiting overseas talent to have an immediate impact in the states has been commonplace in recent years. One of those teams that could be affected is the Tar Heels.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

How UNC Is Affected

In most recent seasons, the Tar Heels have ventured overseas for some of their team’s talent. Luka Bogavac is a notable example from this past season. He played two seasons in the AdmiralBet ABA League before making the move to Chapel Hill last season. He averaged 9.8 points per game last season, shooting 35 percent from three-point range before transferring to Oklahoma State.

As for the current roster, one of Michael Malone’s recent transfer portal pick-ups could be a victim of this new rule. Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas spent two seasons playing in Greece’s HEBA A1 League, the highest-tier of competition in Greece, before going to VT last season. He transferred to the Tar Heels earlier this offseason, and that transfer could now be in jeopardy depending on how the new guidance is enforced.

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) goes to the basket against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Malone has plenty of experience turning international talent into stars, most notably helping develop multiple-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic during his time with the Denver Nuggets. Taking away that ability at UNC could be costly for the program going forward.

The Tar Heels will hope for the best in terms of Avdalas’ eligibility, and they’ll also hope that this guidance doesn’t affect how they recruit and shape out their roster in year one of Malone’s tenure.