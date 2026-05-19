Why Malloy Smith Could Quietly Become Important for UNC

North Carolina’s upcoming season is seemingly filled with new faces, and one of the most overlooked storylines this offseason has been the signing of Malloy Smith, a 3-star guard and son of former Tar Heels legend Kenny Smith.

Much of the attention this offseason has gone to the higher-profile additions Michael Malone has brought in, mainly through the transfer portal. Flying under the radar, Smith could quietly become an important piece to Carolina’s basketball future, and potentially even during this upcoming season when depth is needed in a deep and tough ACC.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Mater Dei guard Malloy Smith (30) against Rainier Beach High School (WA) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Smith will enter his first season in an interesting position. With North Carolina bringing in a large amount of new talent, it may be difficult for Smith to find himself some playing time early in the season. However, every team always needs players who are willing to play and embrace rotational roles, or even developmental ones like Smith may have.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

What He Provides

Depth has not been a particular strength for Carolina over the past couple of seasons, and having talented players deep in the rotation is always a good sign. In a season that will likely have a heavy rotation of guards, Smith may be more of a bench player locked in the role of learning and developing his first season under Michael Malone .

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Mater Dei guard Malloy Smith (30) against Rainier Beach High School (WA) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In a college basketball landscape filled with one-and-dones, long-term players who have had the chance to develop could be the key to success down the road.

Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone on the sideline during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Will He See the Floor?

Of course, this does not mean that Smith won’t see the floor next season. With the length of the college basketball season and the injuries that are seemingly impossible to avoid, it opens the door for players like Smith to get some key experience as the season progresses.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Rainier Beach High School (WA) guard J.J. Crawford (11) against Mater Dei guard Malloy Smith (30) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Smith does land some time on the court, he would be useful given his past skill set. He takes pride in his ability to be a two-way player and a playmaker, and if he is able to fulfill those areas of his game while he’s on the court, it could very well lead to even more playing time as the season goes on.

Malloy Smith may not enter next season as one of the headline names for the Tar Heels, but with the right coaching and development, he could be a prospect worth investing in in the long run for Michael Malone.