3 Things We Learned From Week 1 of UNC Training Camp

With less than a month until the season opener, the North Carolina Tar Heels are in the midst of training camp.

It's only been a few days since training camp started in Chapel Hill, but there are a few takeaways from what the coaching staff has relayed. Here are a few things we have learned in the opening days of the Tar Heels' 2026 training camp. Important to note, there have been no official reports, so this is all based on what has been discussed during press conferences.

Offensive Identity

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) avoids a tackle by Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) to score a touchdown in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina made several changes to the program, including along the coaching staff and roster. Following last season's tumultuous effort, head coach Bill Belichick took matters into his own hands, firing former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens and replacing him with Bobby Petrino.

The former Arkansas head coach spoke with the media last week and explained what the offense will be built around this upcoming season. Petrino emphasized the importance of establishing a consistent rushing attack, detailing that this feature will unlock and expand the offense. With question marks at quarterback and a completely rebuilt offensive line, prioritizing the rushing attack is not a bad proposition at all.

Quarterback Competition Will Take Time To Materialize

Bobby Petrino, center, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for UNC football entering the Tar Heels' second year under head coach Bill Belichick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Belichick and Petrino also each discussed the current landscape of the battle for the Week 1 starting quarterback position. While the Tar Heels' offensive coordinator went into depth, the 74-year-old head coach was straight to the point.

"No set timeline," Belichick said of when a decision will be made. "Once it becomes apparent, that's when we're going to make the decision."

This is the correct approach by the coaching staff. However, Belichick and his staff need to be 100 percent sure that whoever they choose to open the season as the starting quarterback is capable of leading this team for the majority of the season.

If/when the Tar Heels make a midseason change, that is an indicator that there has already been turbulence in the quarterback room, which could signal the sirens in Chapel Hill.

Mason Humphrey Potentially Establishing Himself As WR2

Aug 30, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks wide receiver Mason Humphrey (82) makes a leaping catch on a pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Again, it's been a small sample size, but Petrino also discussed during last week's presser that the Lehigh transfer receiver has already made an impression on the coaching staff and players in drills.

Humphrey is known for his big-play potential , as he averaged 18.6 yards per reception, and that explosiveness and physicality have been on full display in the opening days of training camp. Other than Jordan Shipp, North Carolina has lacked a deep threat who can take the lid off the defense.