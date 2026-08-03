UNC's Petrino Details Plans To Emphasize Run Game

Heading into the 2026 season, the North Carolina Tar Heels are striving for a much higher level of competency and competitiveness.

For the Tar Heels to achieve their goals this upcoming season , they had to acknowledge their shortcomings, which were too many to count. One area that left much to be desired was the offensive production . This offseason, head coach Bill Belichick made a change at offensive coordinator, hiring Bobby Petrino shortly after last season. While speaking with the media over the weekend, Petrino detailed which aspect of the offense would be key to unlocking everything.

Petrino's Thoughts

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino and quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think everybody’s got to be able to run to win," Petrino said. "That’s what I’ve always believed throughout my career. Sometimes you throw the ball first. Some people have spread out open formations, and their identity is to throw the ball first."

“But, eventually, you need to run the football to win. Whether that’s in the red zone, whether that’s in the fourth quarter, whether that’s to kill the clock, you have to be able to run the football to win games.”

“There’s been years where we ran the ball first, and that set up our deep play-action pass, and your passing game off of your ability to physically run the ball gets you a bigger box and fewer guys in the secondary, so it opens up the pass that way. We’re working to see which way we’re going to be right now. But I’ve just been impressed with the running backs and the tight end group and their ability to make plays.”

Takeaways and Reactions

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (28) looks to evade Charlotte 49ers defensive back Caleb Curtain (1) during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Petrino's thought process is exactly on point, especially when you consider North Carolina's quarterback situation . The Tar Heels are conducting a quarterback competition to decide the Week 1 starter. Because that room is filled with ambiguity and a complete unknown, leaning on the running game is not the worst approach.

In fact, North Carolina is returning its two leading rushers from last season, with Demon June and Benjamin Hall remaining in the equation. Additionally, all five running backs from last year's roster are returning. You pair a deep backfield with a much-improved offensive line, and the combination could give North Carolina a healthy rushing attack.

It's also beneficial to the defense to have a supportable run game. Dominating time of possession and sustaining drives keeps that unit off the field, limiting the opponent's chances of scoring. Keeping that pass rush fresh will allow that unit to have ample energy in the latter stretches of games.

Now, the Tar Heels could be forced out of their hand and neglect the run when the game script dictates that the offense shift to the pass. Odds are, North Carolina will face significant deficits at several points this season, which will prompt Petrino to dial up aggressive passing plays and could expose whoever the starting quarterback is. Nevertheless, the Tar Heels need a well-balanced offense, and establishing the run goes a long way in developing that plan.