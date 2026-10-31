3 Tar Heels To Watch in Week 9 Matchup Against Miami

Losing a second consecutive game is certainly in the cards for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who host the Miami Hurricanes on Halloween night in Week 9.

It's been an up-and-down season for the Tar Heels, who were riding high after the first two weeks before losing two straight games. Then the Tar Heels bounced back with two more wins and entered Week 8 with a favorable matchup against Syracuse. Despite that and commanding a 10-point lead early in the game, North Carolina squandered that opportunity. Now, the Tar Heels are staring down the Hurricanes, who can run North Carolina out of the stadium.

With that in mind, here are three Tar Heel players to keep tabs on against the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

Billy Edwards Jr.

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) makes calls during the second quarter against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, I sound like a broken record, and you're probably sick of hearing me say it, but Edwards Jr. has to be on this list . The six-year veteran has been underwhelming throughout his brief tenure in Chapel Hill, and despite having all of this experience under his belt - which is why the coaching staff named him the Week 1 starter - the Wisconsin transfer has failed to embody that in several instances this season.

Edwards Jr. is the culprit for two of North Carolina's three losses in 2026, including last week's defeat to Syracuse. He has been impressive in the first quarter, but his consistency and performance fall off a cliff in the ensuing three quarters. If that trend continues, which prior performances indicate it will, the Tar Heels are in grave danger of getting blown out.

Benjamin Hall

Hall wasn't listed on the injury report after exiting in the first quarter against Duke in Week 7, and he did not play in last week's contest against Syracuse. His return to the backfield is monumental for the offense's operation.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, the Tar Heels need to have a strong run game to keep Miami's offense off the field. If that doesn't happen, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino will have no choice but to lean on Edwards Jr. and the passing attack, which could be problematic. Hall's impact must be substantial for the Tar Heels to stay competitive.

Melkart Abou Jaoude

The 2025 ACC sack leader has been a non-factor this season due to the hand injury he suffered in Week 0 against TCU. Abou Jaoude missed multiple games.

In five appearances, Abou Jaoude has compiled 11 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound edge rusher has played with a club on his hand, limiting his effectiveness, but he needs to be much better on Saturday night if the Tar Heels want any chance of pulling off the upset.