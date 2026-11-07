3 Winners, 2 Losers From UNC's Lopsided Victory Over Wofford

Tar Heel fans were concerned after North Carolina struggled to put away Western Carolina in the season opener.

On Friday night, the Tar Heels redeemed themselves, coasting to a 109-70 win over Wofford at the Dean E. Smith Center. Here are the winners and losers from North Carolina's perspective.

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) drives to the basket against Western Carolina Catamounts forward Samuel Dada (12) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winners

Terrence Brown

That's the kind of outing fans envisioned when the Tar Heels signed the former Utah guard in the transfer portal. Brown played to his strengths, producing almost exclusively at the rim. His perimeter shooting has always been a weakness, but the veteran guard didn't force the issue, scoring 21 points while shooting 7-of-11 from the field, including 1-of-2 from three-point range. This was a statement game from Brown.

Maximo Adams

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Maximo Adams (25) celebrates a basket Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the first half of an exhibition game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Retaining the freshman forward could be the most impactful move head coach Michael Malone orchestrated this offseason. Adams recorded his first career double-double in his second game in a Tar Heel uniform with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while shooting 5-of-10 from the field and 1-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Scoring points is one thing, but it's another when a player produces efficiently without needing to shoot a high volume. Adams has proved that in his first two games.

Alexandros Samodurov

Samodurov was drifting as an afterthought, as his lack of physicality was emerging as a major downfall. The Greek center silenced those doubts with an impeccable performance against Wofford. Samodurov's ability to operate as a high-post big man was on full display, as he produced 13 points and seven rebounds while shooting 4-of-5 from the field.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Samodurov can be a formidable contributor on the boards, he will develop into a crucial part of the rotation.

Losers

Matt Able

The North Carolina State transfer didn't record his first points until the six-minute mark in the first half. Able was a non-factor in this contest and played only 17 minutes. That could have been a byproduct of the Tar Heels jumping out to a commanding lead.

It's not that Able was putrid. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard shot 3-of-4 from the field. Able just wasn't as assertive as you would like to see, especially after a standout performance in the season opener.

Isaiah Denis

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (2) brings the ball down court against Western Carolina Catamounts guard Antonio McKoy (6) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denis failed to make a single field goal against Western Carolina, and yet his outing on Friday night was more underwhelming. The sophomore guard produced seven points, six rebounds, and five assists. However, he shot 2-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-4 from three-point range.

Malone lauded Denis as a potential breakout star for the Tar Heels this offseason, but he's yet to live up to those expectations.