3 Winners, 2 Losers From UNC's Lopsided Victory Over Wofford
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Tar Heel fans were concerned after North Carolina struggled to put away Western Carolina in the season opener.
On Friday night, the Tar Heels redeemed themselves, coasting to a 109-70 win over Wofford at the Dean E. Smith Center. Here are the winners and losers from North Carolina's perspective.
Winners
Terrence Brown
That's the kind of outing fans envisioned when the Tar Heels signed the former Utah guard in the transfer portal. Brown played to his strengths, producing almost exclusively at the rim. His perimeter shooting has always been a weakness, but the veteran guard didn't force the issue, scoring 21 points while shooting 7-of-11 from the field, including 1-of-2 from three-point range. This was a statement game from Brown.
Maximo Adams
Retaining the freshman forward could be the most impactful move head coach Michael Malone orchestrated this offseason. Adams recorded his first career double-double in his second game in a Tar Heel uniform with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while shooting 5-of-10 from the field and 1-of-3 from beyond the arc.
Scoring points is one thing, but it's another when a player produces efficiently without needing to shoot a high volume. Adams has proved that in his first two games.
Alexandros Samodurov
Samodurov was drifting as an afterthought, as his lack of physicality was emerging as a major downfall. The Greek center silenced those doubts with an impeccable performance against Wofford. Samodurov's ability to operate as a high-post big man was on full display, as he produced 13 points and seven rebounds while shooting 4-of-5 from the field.
If Samodurov can be a formidable contributor on the boards, he will develop into a crucial part of the rotation.
Losers
Matt Able
The North Carolina State transfer didn't record his first points until the six-minute mark in the first half. Able was a non-factor in this contest and played only 17 minutes. That could have been a byproduct of the Tar Heels jumping out to a commanding lead.
It's not that Able was putrid. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard shot 3-of-4 from the field. Able just wasn't as assertive as you would like to see, especially after a standout performance in the season opener.
Isaiah Denis
Denis failed to make a single field goal against Western Carolina, and yet his outing on Friday night was more underwhelming. The sophomore guard produced seven points, six rebounds, and five assists. However, he shot 2-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-4 from three-point range.
Malone lauded Denis as a potential breakout star for the Tar Heels this offseason, but he's yet to live up to those expectations.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.