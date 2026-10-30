UNC Basketball Projected Rotation: Starters, Reserves, What's Unsettled

The North Carolina Tar Heels are turning the page to the season opener on Nov. 2 following an uneven preseason.

Tuesday night was the final exhibition game for the Tar Heels, and it's safe to say that, despite the win, they can't feel great about the performance. North Carolina needed overtime to defeat Charlotte and, quite frankly, was fortunate the game even went to an extra period.

Now that the regular season is less than a week away , let's take a look at the Tar Heels' projected rotation, including the starting lineup, who will play substantial minutes off the bench, and what remains unsettled.

Starting Lineup

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Neo Avdalas (17) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown, Matt Able, Jarin Stevenson, Sayon Keita

This has been the projected starting five for the majority of the offseason, and the three exhibition games validated that assessment. The only question mark heading into the preseason contests was whether Keita was capable of starting at center. While there are still several areas the former Barcelona center needs to improve, he's still the best option at the position.

If Cameron Fens were eligible to play in games, which he currently isn't - and we'll discuss that here shortly - there would be a legitimate conversation about Keita coming off the bench. As of now, Keita will start.

Meanwhile, Avdalas and Brown will rotate as point guards, but the team is much more dangerous when Avdalas facilitates the offense. Across the three preseason outings, the Virginia Tech transfer averaged 12.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. His ability to push the ball in transition and get others involved was apparent.

Top Bench Contributors

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Maximo Adams (25) celebrates a basket Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the first half of an exhibition game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Based on what transpired in the preseason, the pecking order on the bench is quite clear. Maximo Adams, Jaydon Young, Isaiah Denis, and Alexandros Samodurov. When Able was ruled out shortly before Tuesday night's tip-off, Adams was inserted into the starting lineup. The freshman forward is a potential breakout star off the bench.

While it’s a small sample size, Young proved to be an effective perimeter scorer, shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range. Denis was also a solid contributor, averaging eight points over two games. Samodurov is the wildcard, as the Greek center showed flashes of his playmaking ability, but I have major doubts he can operate as a competent center. Because of his frame, Samodurov feels like a power forward.

In each of the last two preseason games, North Carolina's bench has totaled 19 points, which was a glaring blemish. For the Tar Heels to compete in the ACC, several things must improve, and the bench's scoring output is one of them.

What's Unsettled

Nov 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; South Dakota Coyotes center Cameron Fens (54) shoots against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Even Brauns (0) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

We alluded to it earlier, but the elephant in the room is Fens' eligibility, which remains in limbo. The former South Dakota center was ultimately ruled ineligible to play in games.

Without Fens in the rotation, the Tar Heels' lack of depth, physicality, and experience in the paint was apparent. Again, Keita and Samodurov flashed elite traits at times, but it's clear that North Carolina needs Fens to combat the elite frontcourts in the ACC.