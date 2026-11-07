4 Winners, 2 Losers From UNC Football's Victory Over UConn
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The North Carolina Tar Heels ended their two-game skid, defeating the UConn Huskies 38-21 on Saturday.
Here are the Tar Heels' winners and losers from the team’s much-needed Week 10 victory.
Winners
Bill Belichick
North Carolina should already have clinched postseason play, but it's blown a couple of opportunities earlier in the season. Nonetheless, with Saturday's result, the Tar Heels are one win away from punching their ticket to a bowl game. At a minimum, North Carolina needs to feature in a bowl game if Belichick wants any chance of retaining his job in 2027.
Benjamin Hall
Billy Edwards Jr.'s early struggles were glaring and prevented the offense from maintaining drives. Hall's 39-yard touchdown run in the second quarter on third down may have been the Tar Heels' saving grace. Jaylen McGill and Demon June each took the field before Hall, which was certainly eye-opening.
However, from that point forward, Belichick and the coaching staff leaned on Hall on the ground, and he was a reliable safety blanket on check-downs. Hall's emergence in this game was monumental in the Tar Heels leaving Week 10 with a win.
Jelani Thurman
Jelani Thurman has been a revelation for the Tar Heels at the tight end position.
Thurman scored two touchdowns on Saturday, hitting paydirt for the seventh and eighth time this season. His ability to leak out to the flat and excel in the intermediate parts of the field has been on full display all season. Saturday was another example of how influential he's been on this offense.
Timir Hickman-Collins
Early on, it felt that this game was anyone's for the taking, but a crucial fourth-down play set the tone for the rest of the contest. Following an illegal formation on North Carolina's defense, UConn brought the offense back on the field. That was a mistake, as Kalieb Osborne's pass was intercepted and returned for a 62-yard touchdown by Hickman-Collins.
Losers
Defensive Line
This front four continues to underwhelm, struggling to generate pressure and allowing opposing teams to run all over them. The Huskies were the latest team to surpass 100 rushing yards.
Jaylen McGill
McGill was the first running back to take the field for the Tar Heels, but that quickly fizzled out, as the sophomore running back averaged less than 2.5 yards per carry on Saturday. Over the last two games, McGill has taken 12 carries for 27 yards. His snaps and role could decrease in the final weeks of the season.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.