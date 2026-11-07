UNC Inches Closer to Bowl Eligibility, Beats UConn: Biggest Takeaways

The North Carolina Tar Heels are back in the win column after a two-game skid and are one win away from making a bowl game, defeating the UConn Huskies, 38-21.

It wasn't a pretty performance for the Tar Heels on both sides of the ball, but head coach Bill Belichick has his team back over .500 at 5-4 with three games remaining. This team has learned to adjust on the fly and when it matters most, and it is a subtle sign of clear progression for the program. Let's look at the key takeaways from Saturday's big road win.

Billy Edwards' Inconsistencies Continue

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) on th field against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether it is the finger injury or just who he is as a player, Edwards continues to be inconsistent and can't put together lengthy stretches of quality performances, as he did in the last two games against Syracuse and Miami.

Edwards threw passes high, panicked against pressure, struggled to set his feet too often, and stood too long in the pocket. While he did keep the offense on schedule with manufactured touches and scheming open pass-catchers, Edwards remains a catalyst for the Tar Heels' offense, no matter how productive they've been.

Timir Hickman-Collins Making Critical Plays

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes running back Javian Mallory (21) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) and linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins (54) and linebacker Derek McDonald (15) defend in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player helped make some of the game's biggest plays in the first half, as linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins came up big.

Hickman-Collins corralled a bobbled UConn pass on fourth down and took it 62 yards to the house while stopping Kalieb Osborne short by stealing the ball out of his hands when reaching for the line to gain. This was an impressive display from the Tar Heels' linebacker depth.

UNC Defense Is Not Playing Well

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Kalieb Osborne (7) throws a pass against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since safety Peyton Waters went down, the Tar Heels' defense has struggled against opposing offenses. Teams are attacking the seams, breaking tackles with ease, and coverage gaffes have been a thorn in UNC's side.

Yes, North Carolina did make some key defensive stops as the weather conditions worsened, but it has been an issue for the most part. Hopefully, their momentum from the fourth quarter allows them to put together stout defensive performances again.

Jelani Thurman Remains One of Country's Best Tight Ends

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) runs after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be a dishonor to Jelani Thurman if he were not a finalist or a favorite to win the John Mackey Award.

The former Ohio State tight end is showing the world (and the Buckeyes) why letting go of a talent of his caliber was a mistake. Thurman showcased why he's one of the best at his position with seven catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns. This guy continues to be an overwhelming threat in the passing game, but also as a blocker on the ground.

Complementary Football Remains an Issue

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No one is expecting the Tar Heels to be this juggernaut playing pitch-perfect football, but you would like to see some complementary football. Both sides of the ball struggle to sustain consistent drives, and it has hurt them all season and is likely a big reason for the close defeats throughout the year.

This won't be fixed overnight, and it is one of the issues the Tar Heels must solve in the final weeks of the season.