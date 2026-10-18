How To Watch UNC’s Second Exhibition Game Against Indiana

The North Carolina Tar Heels impressed in their 88-70 win over the USC Trojans in their opening exhibition game last weekend.

On Sunday, the Tar Heels have another opportunity to show what they have to offer, while making improvements in several areas. There may not be another team in the country that needs these preseason games more than North Carolina, which has 11 newcomers on the roster. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about North Carolina's exhibition matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers.

How To Watch, Listen to UNC's Exhibition Against Indiana

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Oct. 18

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

TV: B1G+ (Big Ten Network's subscription streaming service)

Listen: 97.9 The Hill FM

Top Storylines To Watch

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; UNC Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We had no idea what to expect from North Carolina last week against USC, as it was obviously the first time we saw this revamped roster and improved coaching staff work together. The Tar Heels were impressive in that game, especially in the second half. While it's a significantly small sample size, it did provide us with a snapshot of what we could expect on Sunday night.

There were plenty of bright spots in the win, but a couple of glaring disappointments stained the outing. Matt Able and Terrence Brown each struggled to make a real impact on the game. The two guards combined for five points, while shooting 2-of-8 from the field, including 0-of-4 from three-point range. Heading into Sunday's game, those two players will be under the microscope. Following the game, head coach Michael Malone stated that he expects more from both players.

Another storyline to keep tabs on is whether Jarin Stevenson can replicate his dominant outing from last Friday. The 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward was labeled a potential breakout star under Malone, and it sure looked like that may happen. Stevenson finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while shooting 8-of-14 from the field, including 4-of-7 from three-point range. That shouldn't be the expectation every game, but Stevenson is clearly a focal point.

From a defensive perspective, North Carolina's rebounding was suspect at times, with Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov rotating in at center. Both players are incredibly talented, but Keita is extremely raw and inexperienced, while Samodurov's frame is problematic against physical frontcourt players. Luckily, North Carolina has several players who can contribute on the boards, including Stevenson and Maximo Adams , who made their presence known in that department.