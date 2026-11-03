5 Instant Observations From UNC's Win Over Western Carolina

It's still a work in progress for head coach Michael Malone, but the North Carolina Tar Heels left Monday night with an 80-72 win over Western Carolina in the season opener.

Here are observations and takeaways from the Tar Heels' first win of the season.

North Carolina Wins a First Half

The Tar Heels failed to lead at halftime in any of their three exhibition games, and head coach Michael Malone emphasized that in his postgame press conference following their final preseason outing. Fortunately, that trend didn't extend into the season opener.

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Western Carolina Catamounts guard Jaeden Roberts (2) brings the ball around North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the first half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, North Carolina still went through ebbs and flows in the first half, allowing Western Carolina to dig itself out of a substantial deficit. Nevertheless, it was a step in the right direction for Malone's team, as it took a 39-30 advantage into halftime.

Too Many Threes

This team plays at an extremely fast pace, driving and kicking, opening up shots on the perimeter. However, the Tar Heels settled too often, especially in the first half, making 5-of-17 shots from beyond the arc.

With a revamped backcourt , it's clear that tempo, perimeter shooting, and shot creativity off the dribble will be at the forefront of the offense's production. That said, North Carolina must be careful not to neglect the mid-range game.

Rebounding Still an Issue

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Western Carolina Catamounts guard Jaeden Roberts (2) attempts a layup against North Carolina Tar Heels center Sayon Keita (21) during the first half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lacking physicality and a true post threat contributed to North Carolina's willingness to lean on perimeter shooting. Those factors also culminate in the Tar Heels' struggles on the boards. Despite having a clear size advantage, North Carolina was battle-tested on the boards against Western Carolina.

With all due respect to Western Carolina, it's nowhere near the caliber of team the Tar Heels will face regularly in the ACC. The Tar Heels were outrebounded 41-32.

Matt Able Shines

Able was underwhelming in the preseason, but he jumped out of the gates on a mission, knocking down his first three shots, including two threes. The North Carolina State transfer went through a lull in the first half, but he scored in multiple ways.

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Matt Able (3) reacts after scoring against the Western Carolina Catamounts during the first half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If I had to guess, I would say Able is the Tar Heels' most efficient scorer this season. It's only one game, but the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard can develop into one of the best players in the ACC.

Malone Leans on Bench

North Carolina may not have a player on the same level as Caleb Wilson, but this year's roster is deeper. That was evident in Malone's trust, as he gave the bench substantial minutes throughout the game, especially in the first half.

The rotation and minutes for the second unit will shrink as the season progresses, but it's encouraging that the coaching staff can depend on depth and versatility. As we've stated multiple times this offseason, the non-conference portion of the schedule is when we'll see Malone experiment with the rotation and minutes.