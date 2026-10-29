Who Closes Games for UNC Basketball: Malone's Toughest Decision

North Carolina has struggled in two of their three exhibition games ahead of the season, and while you can’t assume many things from a preseason bout and apply them to the future, it’s tough not to be concerned with how this team looks.

Ugly Win Yields Positive Results

After an ugly display against a solid Indiana team a week ago, Carolina had a chance to bounce back against Wes Miller’s Charlotte team, and the product wasn’t much better. In what should have been a lopsided victory for UNC, it took a comeback to force overtime and beat Charlotte at home.

However, there was a positive to playing in a game that went down to the wire, and it was just that. Malone got a real look at what this team would look like in late-game situations against a live opponent, and that kind of experience can be vital.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) goes up for a basket Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the first half of an exhibition game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He also got a good look at which player this offense should run through with the game on the line, and the overtime win against the 49ers may have provided a good glimpse into which player is the best option for the Heels.

Terrence Brown: Clutch?

It’s hard not to look to Terrence Brown’s way in a crunch-time situation. The senior guard finally found his groove against Charlotte after a slow start, ending the night with 27 points on 9-of-18 shooting.

Brown proved he can be this team’s leading scorer, as he generated a ton of offense not only for himself but also for his teammates. Brown’s ability to drive the lanes draws a ton of gravity and allows open looks from deep for a good portion of the night.

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Trevor Manhertz (0) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown was also able to draw contact and get to the free-throw line, especially in the second half, making him a viable candidate to close out games for Carolina. Brown shot 6-for-8 from the line in the second half, and officially was able to down Charlotte after his dagger three-point shot in overtime. Overall, it was a much better performance than the first two preseason games, and one that gave many Tar Heels fans relief after concern set in early.

If Brown can continue to play at a high enough level to lead this team offensively, it should come as a no-brainer for who Malone trusts to take the final shot. Brown has the talent to be a phenomenal player for this team, and if he continues to settle into his role, he can make a major impact on Carolina's ceiling this season.