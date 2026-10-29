The North Carolina Tar Heels concluded their exhibition schedule on Tuesday night with an 89-82 win over Charlotte. It was an uninspiring win for the Tar Heels, who were gifted a lifeline at the end of regulation, allowing them to force overtime.

Regardless, this preseason has illustrated that North Carolina has a way to go if it wants to compete in a much-improved ACC. Several problems have emerged , but the one that’s affected both sides of the floor has been the lack of physical presence inside. With that in mind, here's a deeper look at how that shortcoming has caused issues and what the best resolution is to improve in that area heading into the season opener on Nov. 2.

Lack of Rebounding Prowess

This regime invested the first part of the offseason, specifically in the transfer portal, on the perimeter and wing. With several frontcourt options flying off the board in the portal, head coach Michael Malone and his staff explored the overseas market to address the center position.

Indiana Hoosiers forward Aiden Sherrell (22) rebounds the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels center Sayon Keita (21) on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the first half of an exhibition game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To their credit, the Tar Heels signed big man Sayon Keita and Greek center Alexandros Samodurov. Before that, North Carolina landed Northwestern transfer Cade Bennerman, who redshirted his freshman season in 2025. Bennerman didn't play a single minute in the preseason. Meanwhile, Keita and Samodurov played extensive time in the preseason, but their lack of experience and physicality were exposed.

Through the three games, North Carolina had a -14 rebounding differential. Additionally, the Tar Heels allowed 44 offensive rebounds and 38 second-chance points during that span. Being physically dominated by Indiana is one thing, but being controlled on the glass against Charlotte is embarrassing.

Malone has stated several times this offseason that he wants the offense to be an extension of the defense. Well, it's virtually impossible to play defense at a high level if you can't conclude possessions with rebounds. It's safe to say the struggles on the boards have contributed to some of the defensive woes. On Tuesday night, Keita and Jarin Stevenson each had two rebounds, which is alarming with the frontcourts around the ACC.

One-Dimensional Offense

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Trevor Manhertz (0) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without a true post presence and a center who can generate opportunities, the Tar Heels have been overly dependent on perimeter shooting. The roster is built around the backcourt, but every team needs a physical center who can be an outlet for guards to feed in the post. Keita needs to improve his offensive game, while Samodurov is more comfortable operating at power forward.

Because North Carolina lacks a center capable of scoring with his back to the basket and is overly dependent on perimeter production, the Tar Heels shot 43.1 percent from the field in the three exhibition games. Now, as a whole, the Tar Heels struggled to hit shots and, for the most part, were forced into attempting a surplus of low-percentage looks.

What's the Fix?

The good news: the solution is the building. The bad news: this player may not be eligible to play in games this season. North Carolina signed South Dakota's transfer, Cameron Fens, who averaged 14.4 points and 8.7 rebounds in 2025 and shot 57.8 percent from the field. The seven-foot, 255-pound center is seeking a fifth year of eligibility.

Nov 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; South Dakota Coyotes center Cameron Fens (54) shoots against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Even Brauns (0) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That ruling isn't set in stone and can ultimately flip, but for the time being, the veteran center remains ineligible for games. With the regular season less than a week away, the doubts are rising. If Fens is deemed eligible in the near future, the majority of these issues will instantly evaporate. Fens' experience and physicality are apparent and are what the Tar Heels currently lack without him in the rotation.