North Carolina's 5 Most Underrated Offseason Moves

Considering where the North Carolina Tar Heels were just a few months ago, following another disappointing NCAA Tournament performance, the program has recovered nicely heading into next season.

With an overwhelming number of departures in the transfer portal and changes to the coaching staff, the Tar Heels have orchestrated several groundbreaking moves. Here are North Carolina's most underrated moves this offseason.

1. Hiring Michael Malone

Mar 28, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after firing Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels were linked to multiple marquee candidates, including Dusty May and Tommy Lloyd. While it would be easy to pursue the popular options, which North Carolina did and ultimately failed to land the two aforementioned coaches, the Tar Heels welcomed every opportunity, even if it was unorthodox.

Malone was never really on the radar until he suddenly came up as a possibility. While May and Lloyd were coaching their respective teams in the Final Four, missing out on those two could be a blessing in disguise for the Tar Heels.

2. Adding Chuck Martin to Coaching Staff

Jan 22, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks assistant coach Chuck Martin during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As soon as Malone was formally introduced at the Dean E. Smith Center, the 54-year-old head coach quickly identified Martin as a top target for his main assistant coach.

Martin has served under John Calipari at multiple programs, including the last two years at Arkansas, where he compiled top-five recruiting classes in each season. Malone acknowledging that he does not have all the answers is admirable, as Martin has a knack for recruiting players, and it showed in North Carolina's transfer portal class.

3. Retaining Maximo Adams

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to pass while guarded by Indio's Jerry Perkins (1) during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moving on from Davis was the right decision, but it most likely led to 5-star recruit Dylan Mingo's decommitting from North Carolina and reopening his recruitment. Mingo would eventually sign with Baylor.

Nevertheless, once that transpired, attention pivoted to 5-star recruit Maximo Adams, who many thought could follow suit amid the uncertainty surrounding the Tar Heels. However, Malone and his staff were able to keep Adams, who will prove monumental next season.

4. Landing Terrence Brown

Jan 24, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) controls the ball while being defended by BYU Cougars forward Dominique Diomande (24) during the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Brown's projected impact was obvious, as the 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard averaged 19.9 points per game at Utah in 2025, Brown had garnered significant attention from multiple blue-blood programs.

Considering that the Tar Heels were in the midst of a rebuild and Malone is entering his first year in Chapel Hill, it was unimaginable to think that North Carolina would beat out Kansas and Kentucky for Brown's services. Yet, that happened, and the Tar Heels added one of the most potent-scoring guards in the country to their backcourt.

5. Adding Angelo Brizzi

Mar 17, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Angelo Brizzi (10) during practice before the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

We had hit a lull in the offseason, and honestly, I wasn't expecting Malone to make any more additions to the roster.

However, North Carolina signed the Buffalo transfer last week, adding the senior guard to a bench lacking experience. While Adams, Alexandros Samodurov, and Kevin Thomas are ultra-talented assets, none of those players has logged a single minute at the collegiate level. Not only does Brizzi have that in surplus, but he also averaged 14.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three-point range in 2025.