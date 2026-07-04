What UNC Should Target if More Additions Are Made

This has been a hectic offseason for the North Carolina Tar Heels' basketball program, and quite frankly, it has been non-stop action from the get-go.

North Carolina has been operating with a sense of urgency since the end of last season, as the program needed to make a head coaching change after the Tar Heels suffered a first-round NCAA Tournament exit for the second consecutive season. It was a complicated process, as North Carolina was interested in two coaches who were in the midst of preparing for a pivotal Final Four matchup, but the administration decided Michael Malone was the answer.

The 54-year-old head coach was formally introduced on the day the transfer portal opened, putting the Tar Heels behind the eight-ball in recruiting players. However, Malone and his staff assembled a legitimate competitive roster in just a couple of months.

It appeared North Carolina's roster was solidified , but earlier this week, Malone successfully landed Buffalo transfer guard Angelo Brizzi . Now that we know the Tar Heels are still in the business of roster improvement, should we expect more moves in the coming weeks?

North Carolina Not Done?

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; View of the team logos in a hallway after the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quite frankly, I was surprised that the Tar Heels acquired another player, especially a backcourt asset. Nevertheless, it shows that this coaching staff will not stop improving the roster if an opportunity presents itself.

At this point, I cannot rule out more moves in the near future. The Tar Heels' main rotation is essentially set in stone, but Malone could add a piece or two to solidify the bench and potentially develop players who will be instrumental pieces in 2027.

If Active, Who Should the Tar Heels Target?

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) with the balll as Kansas Jayhawks guard Elmarko Jackson (13) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barring any players from Michigan's roster entering the transfer portal following Dusty May's departure for the Dallas Mavericks' head coach vacancy, there is not a surplus of options who will make a major impact.

With that said, if Malone and his staff want to explore the portal, they should look to improve the frontcourt depth, specifically at center. North Carolina's frontcourt rotation consists of Jarin Stevenson, Sayon Keita, Alexandros Samodurov, and Cade Bennerman.

Keita, Samodurov, and Bennerman have logged zero collegiate minutes, creating ambiguity heading into next season. If North Carolina were to pursue a specific position, it should be a center. However, the Tar Heels' roster, as currently constructed, is formidable enough to compete in the ACC and potentially develop into a legitimate contender in March.