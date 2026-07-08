UNC Receives Massive News From Top-5 Prospect Demarcus Henry

Michael Malone has wasted no time in preparing for the future. The former NBA head coach has been very proactive this offseason, and the way he has been recruiting for the future, you wouldn’t know that this is unfamiliar territory for him.

Demarcus Henry to UNC?

His first season as head coach has yet to officially begin, but he’s making all the right moves in gearing North Carolina up for the future. His latest target is Demarcus Henry, a six-foot-seven small forward from Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward DeMarcus Henry (15) against Spire Institute (OH) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’s one of the best players in the country in the 2027 recruiting class, ranked No. 5 overall nationally by 247Sports, and would be an absolutely massive land for North Carolina.

Beyond his recruiting ranking, he is exactly the player North Carolina and Michael Malone want. His length and versatility allow him to play multiple wing positions, while his athleticism has become a priority for the Tar Heels.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Modern college basketball rewards players who can defend multiple positions, handle the ball in transition, and create mismatches on the offensive side. Henry possesses many of those traits, making him an excellent target for Malone and the Tar Heels.

Top Eight Schools

Recently, Henry narrowed his list to eight schools, including North Carolina. The other schools to make the cut included Arkansas, UConn, Ohio State, Kentucky, BYU, Kansas, and Louisville.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Demarcus Henry is down to eight schools, he tells @Rivals.



The 6-7 small forward is the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2027 class. https://t.co/mPNtfl17Hi pic.twitter.com/hP6HnGZS7G — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 7, 2026

Bloodline Connections

While it’s great news to have North Carolina as one of the finalists for the immensely talented small forward, there are other teams that may have a head start on Henry’s recruitment battle.

Demarcus is the son of former NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, who played with the Cincinnati Bengals for five seasons. His brother, Chris Henry Jr, is also a star athlete. Henry Jr. is a superstar wide receiver recruit who committed to Ohio State in the 2026 recruiting class and will suit up for the Buckeyes in the fall.

Recruit Chris Henry Jr. watches Ohio State warm up prior to the Buckeyes' game against Indiana. Chris Henry Jr | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Given his father played in Cincinnati for his entire career and his brother is attending Ohio State, Demarcus’ recruitment may lean heavily in the Buckeyes' favor.

Despite the edge Ohio State may have, Michael Malone and the Tar Heels will do everything they can to get him in the building, and I would expect him to visit Chapel Hill next season.

As this new era begins under Michael Malone, it’s refreshing to see the work being done in the offseason. It’s a long road ahead in the recruitment game, but having a foot in the door for such a highly touted recruit is always an exciting thing to see.

If Michael Malone can manage to land a top-5 recruit in his first recruiting cycle as head coach, it would be a massive jump start to his career in Carolina and could revitalize the standard that North Carolina should carry.