North Carolina's 2026 Recruiting Class Gaining Traction

Things will look drastically different in Chapel Hill this season, as the North Carolina Tar Heels have orchestrated several changes across the coaching staff and roster.

Following Hubert Davis’ dismissal, North Carolina quickly explored the coaching market, but its top targets shut down any possibility of taking the head coach position. However, that may have been a blessing in disguise for the Tar Heels, as they landed Michael Malone, who was formerly the head coach of the Denver Nuggets. The 54-year-old head coach led Denver to an NBA championship in 2023, proving to be one of the most effective coaches in the sport.

Over the last two years, Malone has served as an analyst on ESPN, illustrating his basketball knowledge through another lens. Once Malone took over as the head coach, questions remained about his ability to recruit players. It's safe to say that he eliminated any doubts in that department with the players he brought in through the transfer portal and recruiting class.

After Marcus Spears Jr. reclassified to the 2026 class and committed to Texas, ESPN's Jeff Borzello compiled a list of the top 2026 recruiting classes. Just a few weeks ago, North Carolina was relatively low on this list. However, the Tar Heels were ranked No. 10 in the latest edition of these rankings. Here is Borzello's reasoning.

Borzello's Thoughts

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

North Carolina had a top-10 class with Dylan Mingo's commitment," Borzello said. "But when he decommitted, Carolina fell completely out of the rankings -- and now returns, after new coach Michael Malone landed Sayon Keita. A Mali native who has been playing in Spain, Keita has incredible length and will make his biggest impact on the defensive end of the floor, but he also moves well and can finish."

Is UNC's Ranking Validated?

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; View of the team logos in a hallway after the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Based on where the other programs sit on this list, I would say the Tar Heels are appropriately ranked. Maximo Adams is the No. 25 overall prospect in this year's class, and he is the highest-ranked 2026 player committed to North Carolina. As Borzello mentioned, Mingo was originally a member of the Tar Heels, but he de-committed from the program shortly after Davis was fired.

Nevertheless, Malone and his staff recovered quite nicely, landing former LSU commit Kevin Thomas, who ranks No. 80 in the class. Additionally, North Carolina signed five-star Barcelona center Sayon Keita and Greek center Alexandros Samodurov.

Pairing the No. 10-ranked 2026 class with an impressive transfer portal class , featuring Terrence Brown , Matt Able, Neoklis Avdalas, Angelo Brizzi , and Cade Bennerman, forms one of the most complete rosters in the country.

While North Carolina is not currently viewed as a legitimate contender, it is certainly a candidate to overachieve based on experts' and analysts' expectations for the program heading into the 2026-27 college basketball season.