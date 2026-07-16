Why UNC Will Greatly Surpass Current Postseason Expectations
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Postseason success has not been a common theme for the North Carolina Tar Heels over the last two seasons, culminating in the program's decision to make a head coaching change.
At the beginning of the offseason, it was difficult to envision the Tar Heels constructing a competitive roster, with the parameters and circumstances surrounding the program. However, after hiring Michael Malone, North Carolina hit the ground running in the transfer portal, acquiring several marquee prospects.
While next season is still a few months away, and the NCAA Tournament is not until the next calendar year, ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his latest version of "Bracketology" earlier this week. Here is where he had the Tar Heels in the revised field of 76.
North Carolina's Seed Line
Throughout the offseason, my opinion has been well established: the Tar Heels are capable of entering next season's tournament as high as a 5-seed. At the moment, Lunardi does not see it that way, as North Carolina is listed as a 7-seed in the Midwest Region.
What the Tar Heels' Path Would Look Like
Based on these projections, North Carolina would have a tall task to advance past the first weekend, with Michigan State as the 2-seed in the region. Obviously, entering the field as a 7-seed already lowers a team's chances of reaching the Sweet 16, but facing a Tom Izzo-led team in the second round is a daunting task.
Additionally, the Tar Heels' region includes Duke (1), Michigan State (2), Alabama (3), Houston (4), Kentucky (5), and St. John's (6). Of all the regions, North Carolina would be battling in the most difficult one, which narrows their path to a deep run.
Is North Carolina Ranked Too Low?
Again, as I have stated multiple times over the last several weeks, the Tar Heels are criminally underrated at this point in the offseason. I know that Malone is a first-time college head coach and that this roster has undergone major turnover, with eight new players entering the fold, but if the talent clicks and the coaching staff proves to be an upgrade, they will blow these projections out of the water.
That is not to say that North Carolina will be a national title contender in 2026-27, but entering the NCAA Tournament as one of the top 20 teams in the field is not outside the realm of possibilities. The Tar Heels have the talent and coaching material to develop into one of the strongest teams in the tournament.
That said, North Carolina needs to enter the ACC tournament entrenched among the top three teams in the conference to solidify this argument. We will see then if my opinion has any validity.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.