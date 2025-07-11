Ranking the ACC Head Football Coaches From Best to Worst
With ACC Media Days less than two weeks away, it is time to look at the teams and the coaches who will take the field and compete with the North Carolina Tar Heels. Here we look at the list of ACC coaches as compiled by a national website who ranked all 136 head coaches.
PFSN ranked the ACC coaches as follows:
3-Dabo Swinney, Clemson
15-Jeff Brohm, Louisville
17-Mario Cristobal, Miami
19-Rhett Lashlee, SMU
26-Mike Norvell, FSU
30-Dave Doeren, NC State
34-Brent Key, GT
39-Pat Narduzzi, Pitt
45-Manny Diaz, Duke
48-Fran Brown, Syracuse
50-Bill O’Brien, BC
56-Bill Belichick, UNC
59-Justin Wilcox, Cal
61-Jake Dickert, Wake
80-Brent Pry, VT
81-Tony Elliott, UVA
135-Frank Reich, Stanford
For North Carolina fans, you are probably scrolling through the list looking for Belichick. It's hard to believe there are 55 better college coaches in the country than the man they refer to as The Greatest of All Time. He is second in the NFL in wins, only behind Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula. He also won six Super Bowls and developed Tom Brady.
What else does Belichick need on his resume to prove he can coach?
The best coach, as determined by PFSN is Swinney, from Clemson. He is the only coach in the ACC who won two National Championships and nine ACC Championships. Clemson won the ACC last season and made the College Football Playoff. The might have lost to Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns in the Playoff, but they established themselves as being back as the King of the Hill and deserve to sit atop the ACC.
The second pick might be a bit confusing. It is hard to imagine Brohm as being a better coach than Cristobal or Lashlee. The latter two should be in a league of their own based simply on their ability to recruit. Louisville had a 12-4 record last season and won their Bowl game, something that Miami and SMU could not accomplish.
Cristobal was knocking on the door to the ACC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. All they had to do was hang on to a 21-0 lead at Syracuse and they would have faced SMU for the conference title. They blew a 28-7 halftime lead and ended up disappointed and losing the Pop-Tarts Bowl to Iowa State.
Lashlee is the last coach we will examine and praise. He led SMU to the 11th seed in the College Football Playoff and to a spot in the ACC Championship Game. They got embarrassed by Penn State 38-10 in their first round matchup, but Lashlee will have the Mustangs back competing again this season.
