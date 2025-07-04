Belichick Outduels Conference Foe For 4-Star Wide Receiver
Commitment No. 30 is in the books for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Chalk another one up for UNC coach Bill Belichick. The 73-year old coach locked down another top flight recruit on Thursday as Keeyun "Red" Chapman, a four-star wide receiver from Jackson, Alabama pledged his verbal commitment to the Tar Heels.
In securing Chapman's commitment, Belichick denied conference-rival Florida State the use of his services. He went head-to-head with Seminoles' coach Mike Norvell and he stuffed him in a locker.
Chapman will join his brother, Keegan, who gave his verbal commitment to the Tar Heels last week. Both players are expected to be part of the class entering in 2026.
The No. 24 receiver in the class, as ranked by 247Sports took visits in June to Tallahassee to check out the Florida State campus and to Chapel Hill where he got to meet with Belichick and his staff. Tar Heels fans thought a package deal might have been in the works since Keegan had already committed last week. He might have spent time in Tallahassee for a 7-on-7 tournament, but Belichick got the last and final visit before the summer dead period.
"The [UNC official] visit was so great [my commitment announcement] almost had been this weekend," Chapman told 247Sports following the visit. "[UNC is] definitely one of my top schools. I love it there."
Chapman is ranked within the top 10 prospects to come out of the state of Alabama during this recruiting cycle.
The tall, rangy receiver stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 195 pounds. He had a breakout junior season where he recorded 1,322 yards receiving and caught 17 touchdowns.
The addition of Chapman is a real feather in Belichick's cap. The Tar Heels class moved up to No. 18 according to 247Sports team rankings, which were updated after the commitment. Chapman is the fourth, four-star player to commit along with safety Jamarrion Gordon, edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes, and defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin.
A lot of people were wondering if Belichick, at his advanced age, and lack of recent experience as a college head coach, could put together a recruiting class worthy of being in Chapel Hill. Belichick has proved the naysayers wrong and he is putting a winning product on the field. The amount of talent that Belichick has secured commitments from is outstanding.
