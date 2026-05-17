UNC Adds Dynamic Defensive Back For 2027 Class

The North Carolina Tar Heels added a key piece for the future in the secondary earlier this week, getting a commitment from three-star defensive back Trey Johnson.

Johnson is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back who plays high school football at Cibolo Steele High School in Texas. Johnson is in the class of 2027 and has committed to the Tar Heels not long after receiving an offer. He also holds offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, Texas Tech, North Texas, Sam Houston, and Texas State.

Johnson Joins Loaded 2027 Class

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Johnson is now the fifth class of 2027 talent to commit to UNC so far. He joins three-star safety Charles Roberts, three-star linebacker Tasheem Butler, three-star running back Isaiah Stephens, and three-star ATH Skylar Robinson. None of these players have officially signed their letters of intent as of yet.

In the 2025 season, Johnson accumulated 43 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, and 2 pass break-ups. It’s obviously going to be quite some time before he suits up for the Tar Heels, but securing his commitment this soon in the process has to feel good for head coach Bill Belichick and his staff, especially given the struggles they endured last season.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick takes to the field during the warmups of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Belichick’s first crack at NCAA success didn’t go quite as planned in the 2025 season. The eight-time Super Bowl winning head coach — six as the head coach of the New England Patriots — managed just a 4-8 record in the 2025 season with North Carolina , a rude awakening to FBS competition.

UNC’s Losses and Gains

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman CJ Mims (92) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As a result of that rough season, the Tar Heels have undergone a lot of changes this offseason. Aside from their high school commitments, North Carolina saw a lot of their talent from last season opt to enter the transfer portal instead of returning to Chapel Hill.

In total, 31 players from last season’s team hit the portal, including every three quarterbacks, and top receivers such as Kenedy Uzoma, and key defensive pieces like CJ Mims. In return, the Tar Heels are bringing in 20 new additions from the transfer portal.

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After a highly disappointing first season in Chapel Hill, Belichick and his staff will look to turn things around in the 2026 season with a reshaped roster. There will be plenty of pressure on the former NFL great to turn around a struggling football program that hasn’t seen much success in recent years. The question remains whether or not Belichick is the guy who can answer the bell.