The Uphill Battle UNC's Belichick Faced This Offseason

When the North Carolina Tar Heels hired Bill Belichick as head coach, they envisioned things would go much better than they did in 2025.

Instead, the Tar Heels managed just a 4-8 record, their worst season since 2018 when they went 2-9. Despite Belichick’s highly successful NFL career, his first season at the NCAA level did not quite go as he and his team had hoped.

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference ahead of the Tar Heels' first spring practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As surprising as the move was to see one of the greatest head coaches in the history of the NFL make the jump — or fall — to the NCAA, there was some optimism that Belichick could bring some juice to a UNC program that has severely lacked the notoriety of its men’s basketball program. While competing with men’s basketball is never easy, hiring Belichick still served as an opportunity to get some eyes on the football program.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (DB08) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

UNC’s Losses and Additions

To make matters worse, the Tar Heels will be faced with a near-total roster makeover in Belichick’s second season at the helm. 31 players from last season’s roster entered the transfer portal, and 20 new additions from the portal are coming in.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; TV analyst Bill Belichick watches the Miami Hurricanes play the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Max Olson shared what he believes went wrong for UNC this offseason, citing the amount of roster turnover and the general sense of uncertainty that looms over the program like a dark cloud.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson (94) celebrtates with defensive tackle D'Antre Robinson (6) after making a sack in the second quarer at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Olson’s Thoughts

“One of the few generally positive things from Belichick's debut season was North Carolina's defense, and the Tar Heels lost a lot of talent this offseason,” Olson said. “All told, the program returns only three defenders who started eight-plus games last fall. A handful of those departures -- such as front-seven standouts Smith Vilbert and Andrew Simpson, and four starters in the secondary -- were due to graduation."

"But North Carolina had the opportunity to retain defensive linemen CJ Mims (Texas A&M transfer), D'Antre Robinson (Oregon) and Tyler Thompson (Louisville) and House, the program's leading tackler in 2025, and simply couldn't. Offensively, the Tar Heels' hopes of turning around the nation's 111th passing attack (183.5 YPG) hinge on a pair of relative question marks surrounding Edwards and FCS transfer Taron Dickens.”

UNC coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Nov. 19, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In year two, it will be imperative that Belichick and his staff get the Tar Heels back on track, or he risks seeing his seat get a little toasty in Chapel Hill, which would be a stunning turn of events considering his historic NFL career full of overwhelming success.