The Uphill Battle UNC's Belichick Faced This Offseason
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When the North Carolina Tar Heels hired Bill Belichick as head coach, they envisioned things would go much better than they did in 2025.
Instead, the Tar Heels managed just a 4-8 record, their worst season since 2018 when they went 2-9. Despite Belichick’s highly successful NFL career, his first season at the NCAA level did not quite go as he and his team had hoped.
As surprising as the move was to see one of the greatest head coaches in the history of the NFL make the jump — or fall — to the NCAA, there was some optimism that Belichick could bring some juice to a UNC program that has severely lacked the notoriety of its men’s basketball program. While competing with men’s basketball is never easy, hiring Belichick still served as an opportunity to get some eyes on the football program.
UNC’s Losses and Additions
To make matters worse, the Tar Heels will be faced with a near-total roster makeover in Belichick’s second season at the helm. 31 players from last season’s roster entered the transfer portal, and 20 new additions from the portal are coming in.
ESPN’s Max Olson shared what he believes went wrong for UNC this offseason, citing the amount of roster turnover and the general sense of uncertainty that looms over the program like a dark cloud.
Olson’s Thoughts
“One of the few generally positive things from Belichick's debut season was North Carolina's defense, and the Tar Heels lost a lot of talent this offseason,” Olson said. “All told, the program returns only three defenders who started eight-plus games last fall. A handful of those departures -- such as front-seven standouts Smith Vilbert and Andrew Simpson, and four starters in the secondary -- were due to graduation."
"But North Carolina had the opportunity to retain defensive linemen CJ Mims (Texas A&M transfer), D'Antre Robinson (Oregon) and Tyler Thompson (Louisville) and House, the program's leading tackler in 2025, and simply couldn't. Offensively, the Tar Heels' hopes of turning around the nation's 111th passing attack (183.5 YPG) hinge on a pair of relative question marks surrounding Edwards and FCS transfer Taron Dickens.”
In year two, it will be imperative that Belichick and his staff get the Tar Heels back on track, or he risks seeing his seat get a little toasty in Chapel Hill, which would be a stunning turn of events considering his historic NFL career full of overwhelming success.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.