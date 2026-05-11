The Silver Lining of UNC’s Offseason

The North Carolina Tar Heels are now under a microscope, given their status with Bill Belichick as their head coach, and their first season with him at the helm was quite a struggle.

In 2025, the Tar Heels went just 4-8, their worst record in a full season since 2018. UNC struggled on both sides of the ball despite having one of the most successful football brains of all time leading the way.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Belichick may have won several Super Bowl titles with the Patriots in the NFL, but his first go-around in the NCAA was quite the fall-off. As shocking as the hire was for UNC, the results in year one didn’t do much to convince the fanbase that Belichick is the right man for the job going forward.

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) watches pre-game warmups at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | Ross Harried-Imagn Images

UNC Saw Plenty of Change This Offseason

As a result of that poor season, the Tar Heels saw a lot of their talent hit the transfer portal in the offseason, and as such, many new faces will be arriving in Chapel Hill for the 2026 season.

UNC coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Nov. 19, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN’s Max Olson says that those new faces — along with the few key players that they were in fact able to retain — are what make their offseason not so bad after all, despite a lot of turnover across the roster.

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) makes a calla at the line during the first quarter of their game against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA Today Network via Imagn Images | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Olson’s Analysis

“It wasn't all bad for North Carolina on the retention front, either, as the Tar Heels held on to leading rusher Demon June, breakout wide receiver Jordan Shipp and star edge rusher Melkart Abou Jaoude,” Olson said. “Belichick and North Carolina general manager Michael Lombardi bet on potential over past production in the portal, adding Kekahuna, a Wisconsin transfer, plus four portal newcomers to an overhauled offensive line unit.”

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

“Conversely, Richmond transfer defenders Donovan Hoilette and Peyton Seelmann -- a pair of All-Patriot League selections last fall -- bring loads of proven experience on defense. North Carolina's early investment in high school recruiting under Belichick ultimately paid off with ESPN's No. 14 class, one of the deepest in the 2026 cycle,” Olson added.

The Tar Heels will be under no shortage of pressure in 2026 to turn things around, and in a timely manner. Belichick now has gotten a taste of what life is like at the NCAA level, which can only benefit him going forward as he looks to make North Carolina a contender in the ACC. Taking attention from the school’s men’s basketball team is never an easy task, but with a living legend at the helm, the football team can quickly win over the fanbase if they begin to have success in the near future.