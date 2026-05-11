The Silver Lining of UNC’s Offseason
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The North Carolina Tar Heels are now under a microscope, given their status with Bill Belichick as their head coach, and their first season with him at the helm was quite a struggle.
In 2025, the Tar Heels went just 4-8, their worst record in a full season since 2018. UNC struggled on both sides of the ball despite having one of the most successful football brains of all time leading the way.
Belichick may have won several Super Bowl titles with the Patriots in the NFL, but his first go-around in the NCAA was quite the fall-off. As shocking as the hire was for UNC, the results in year one didn’t do much to convince the fanbase that Belichick is the right man for the job going forward.
UNC Saw Plenty of Change This Offseason
As a result of that poor season, the Tar Heels saw a lot of their talent hit the transfer portal in the offseason, and as such, many new faces will be arriving in Chapel Hill for the 2026 season.
ESPN’s Max Olson says that those new faces — along with the few key players that they were in fact able to retain — are what make their offseason not so bad after all, despite a lot of turnover across the roster.
Olson’s Analysis
“It wasn't all bad for North Carolina on the retention front, either, as the Tar Heels held on to leading rusher Demon June, breakout wide receiver Jordan Shipp and star edge rusher Melkart Abou Jaoude,” Olson said. “Belichick and North Carolina general manager Michael Lombardi bet on potential over past production in the portal, adding Kekahuna, a Wisconsin transfer, plus four portal newcomers to an overhauled offensive line unit.”
“Conversely, Richmond transfer defenders Donovan Hoilette and Peyton Seelmann -- a pair of All-Patriot League selections last fall -- bring loads of proven experience on defense. North Carolina's early investment in high school recruiting under Belichick ultimately paid off with ESPN's No. 14 class, one of the deepest in the 2026 cycle,” Olson added.
The Tar Heels will be under no shortage of pressure in 2026 to turn things around, and in a timely manner. Belichick now has gotten a taste of what life is like at the NCAA level, which can only benefit him going forward as he looks to make North Carolina a contender in the ACC. Taking attention from the school’s men’s basketball team is never an easy task, but with a living legend at the helm, the football team can quickly win over the fanbase if they begin to have success in the near future.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.