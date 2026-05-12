North Carolina Hosting Talented Former SEC Commit

Ever since taking over as the North Carolina Tar Heels' head coach last month, Michael Malone has targeted players who fit his system.

Despite losing several players to the transfer portal and the NBA Draft , Malone and his staff have completely revamped the roster, leaving it in a competitive state. While the 54-year-old head coach has established a culture with the new set of players assembled, he is not done with the roster-building phase of the offseason.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On Monday, reports surfaced that the Tar Heels will host a 4-star recruit in Chapel Hill on Tuesday. Here is who North Carolina is meeting with later today.

Malone Scheduled To Speak With Kevin Thomas

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to guard Jamal Murray (27) during a break in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The 2026 4-star recruit originally signed with LSU in March, but decommitted from the program and reopened his recruitment. The 6-foot-6, 185-pound forward fits the mold of exactly the type of player Malone has pursued this offseason: Versatile and able to contribute on both ends of the floor.

Thomas is a bit undersized for a small forward at 185 pounds, but this roster's ability to be interchangeable based on circumstances will allow Malone to deploy several rotations that will highlight players' strengths while minimizing their weaknesses. Thomas is an active defender, and pairing him with Sayon Keita and Jarin Stevenson as the top defenders on the roster will surely be something Malone pitches to the incoming freshman during the visit.

Why North Carolina Should Feel Confident About Signing Thomas

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Over the weekend, rumors circulated that the Tar Heels had contacted Greek center Alexandros Samodurov, who is connected to with Neoklis Avdalas .

“Same agents, number one,” 247Sports' David Sisk said. “Number two, they (Samodurov and Avdalas) go back a long way from when they were together in Greece. They had even talked when they were younger about playing together if they went overseas to college or the pros, what have you. Evidently, they still have a close friendship.”

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) with the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) and forward Tobi Lawal (1) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It appears Malone is utilizing that same process to his advantage. Matt Able, who officially signed with North Carolina this past weekend, played with Thomas in high school, which could be a major factor in Thomas' decision.

It is hard to envision Thomas earning starting minutes, but his ability to play small forward and power forward should provide him with legitimate minutes off the bench behind Able or Stevenson. At this point in the offseason, with several programs' rosters already filled out, North Carolina should feel relatively confident of landing Thomas.