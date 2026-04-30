Admissions Snag Threatens UNC's Maxim Logue

The North Carolina Tar Heels have run into a slight speed bump when it comes to one of their newest transfer portal additions, and it could cost him a roster spot for this upcoming season.

Specifically, forward Maxim Logue has hit a snag in his recruitment. Logue — a transfer from Florida Atlantic and Oregon State — committed to play for UNC earlier this month, but he has run into issues with his admission to the university. If they aren’t solved, Logue could be deemed ineligible to play next season.

Logue With FAU

Jan 28, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maxim Logue (77) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Logue averaged 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 11.2 minutes per game last season. Mostly used as a reserve, Logue showed flashes of potential as an elite finisher at the rim, a willing defender, and a strong offensive rebounder. His commitment to UNC is a little surprising given his lack of experience, but Logue has the tools to become a key rotation player for the Tar Heels if he can develop further.

His best performance of the season came on March 1 against Charlotte, when he scored 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and came away with two blocks and three steals — all while being guarded by 7-foot-2, 270-pound Anton Bonke for the majority of the game. Logue’s performance helped FAU to a 77-76 overtime win.

UNC Also Losing Veesaar

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after scoring Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Logue being deemed ineligible would be a disastrous development for head coach Michael Malone and his staff. The Tar Heels recently learned that last year’s center, Henri Veesaar , is opting to stay in the NBA Draft rather than return to UNC for next season. Veesaar averaged 17.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season alongside star freshman Caleb Wilson, who is also staying in the NBA Draft and won’t be back in Chapel Hill next season.

Also, the Tar Heels saw big men Zayden High, James Brown, and Ivan Matlekovic all depart from the program this offseason. They’ve brought in Northwestern transfer Cade Bennerman, along with Logue, in the transfer portal, but UNC’s frontcourt rotation appears incredibly thin as of right now, which will only become an even bigger issue if Logue is deemed ineligible.

Jan 28, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) shoots the ball against Oregon State Beavers forward Maxim Logue (77) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels will now hope for the best in terms of Logue’s availability for next season. In what has turned into a weird offseason in Malone’s first year as head coach of the team, the Tar Heels will be up to the task and will have plenty of pressure to put forth a competitive team next season as a new era begins.