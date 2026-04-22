UNC Signs Former FAU Backup Center in Transfer Portal

The North Carolina Tar Heels have picked up a solid transfer portal big man, bringing in Florida Atlantic transfer Maxim Logue.

Logue — a 6-foot-9, 215-pound center — will join the Tar Heels as part of Michael Malone’s first transfer portal class. Malone was hired earlier this offseason after Hubert Davis was let go after five seasons. So far, the Tar Heels have had to undergo quite the makeover in the portal, with Logue being the latest addition.

Jan 28, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maxim Logue (77) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

As a freshman, Logue averaged just 2.9 points and 2.0 rebounds per game in limited action with Oregon State. He then hit the transfer portal and landed at Florida Atlantic. There, Logue showcased flashes of what he can bring to the table with his athleticism and high motor. Despite not being much of a floor spacer, Logue can have an impact as a strong interior force on both ends.

Jan 28, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle, right talks with Oregon State Beavers forward Maxim Logue (77) during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Logue’s Stats

In the 2025-26 season with FAU, Logue averaged 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game off the bench in 11.2 minutes per game across 28 appearances.

Logue’s best game of the season came on March 1 against Charlotte. In a 77-76 FAU win in overtime, Logue — playing in a season-high 28 minutes — scored 16 points on 7-8 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds, while also coming away with 2 blocks and 3 steals on defense. Logue also did an exceptional job guarding Charlotte’s Anton Bonke, who stands at 7-foot-2 and weighs 270 pounds.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With UNC , Logue will likely serve in a similar role to his at Florida Atlantic, that being a depth piece who will serve as a backup big man. With Henri Veesaar possibly coming back to Chapel Hill next season, the safe assumption would be that Logue will be his backup. Logue is the first frontcourt piece to be brought in through the transfer portal so far.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

UNC’s Frontcourt Losses

The Tar Heels have lost several frontcourt players over this offseason. Star freshman Caleb Wilson — who led the team in nearly every category — will be headed for the NBA Draft this summer. Additionally, Zayden High, James Brown, and Ivan Matlekovic have all entered the transfer portal this offseason.

Along with Logue, the Tar Heels have added guards Matt Able, Terrence Brown, and Neoklis Avdalas via the transfer portal. With a new regime now in place under Malone, the team is experiencing significant change after being bounced in the first round of back-to-back NCAA Tournaments.