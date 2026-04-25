Henri Veesaar's Draft Projection After Departing From UNC

North Carolina Tar Heels big man Henri Veesaar is officially headed for the 2026 NBA Draft, where he could end up as a first-round selection.

Veesaar broke out as a star with the Tar Heels in his first season since transferring to UNC after two seasons with the Arizona Wildcats. Last season, Veesaar averaged 17.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, shooting 61 percent from the floor and 42 percent from three-point range.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Alongside star forward Caleb Wilson, Veesaar and he combined to form one of the top frontcourts in the country. Veesaar was named to Second Team All-ACC and a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award for his efforts.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar Declares for Draft

There were rumblings that existed suggesting that Veesaar could return to UNC for a second season instead of declaring for the NBA Draft. However, the star big man of the Tar Heels announced earlier this week that he will, in fact, be departing UNC and will try his luck in the 2026 NBA Draft.

It is a little surprising that Veesaar would declare for the draft rather than stay another season at UNC. He likely would’ve landed a nice NIL deal based on his potential and had the chance to learn from new head coach Michael Malone. Instead, Veesaar will look to take his talents to the next level, and the Tar Heels will have to find a way to replace him.

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone following a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Veesaar did improve his draft stock immensely throughout the season. His play last season has helped get his name on many mock draft boards as a possible first-round pick. In Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor’s latest mock draft, he projected Veesaar to be selected 29th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

O’Connor’s Thoughts

“Veesaar is an agile big with real shooting touch, connective playmaking and baseline big skills with the ability to set screens and catch lobs,” O’Connor said. “He also offers rim protection and is a locked-in help defender. He might not even enter the draft, as he remains undecided. But if he does, it’d make perfect sense for the Cavaliers to scoop him up since he could operate as a big man next to either Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley.”

Veesaar will look to continue boosting his draft stock ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. The seven-footer worked his way into draft conversations with his play this year, and he’ll look to have his efforts rewarded with a shot at the NBA later this summer.