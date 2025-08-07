Steve Belichick Embraces Family, Football, and Fresh Challenge at UNC
For Steve Belichick, he could have picked any job in the world and his parents would have been proud of him.
However, he has a last name that is synonymous with football and when you are the son and grandson of football coaches, more than likely you will become one. Now, he is the defensive coordinator under his father, Bill, at the University of North Carolina.
Belichick’s grandfather, for whom he is named, served as the backfield coach at North Carolina in the mid-1950s before serving in the same role at the Navy from 1956 before retiring in 1989.
His father, Bill, is widely regarded not only as the greatest head coach in NFL history but also as one of the sport’s top defensive minds. From his time as the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator from 1984 to 1990 to his 23-year tenure as head coach of the New England Patriots, he has won eight Super Bowls.
“My mom always told me that I could do something better with my life, but I just kind of fell in love with the game,” Steve Belichick said. “I appreciate my mom for saying that, and at this point, I understand a little bit of what she’s saying. But my grandpa used to say, if you love what you do, then you never work a day in your life.”
While the Belichick family reunion is in full swing, Steve Belichick faces a tall task this fall as he is the third defensive coordinator in three seasons for the Tar Heels. To put it generously, North Carolina’s defense has ranged from below average to atrocious over the past 10 seasons.
Last season, the Tar Heels ranked No. 67 nationally in run defense, No. 72 in total defense, No. 89 in scoring defense, No. 102 in passing defense and No. 105 in takeaways out of 133 teams at the FBS level. Carolina allowed at least 34 points in five of the seven losses the team suffered last season, with its worst performance coming in a 70-50 defeat to James Madison, a Group of Five program.
“Especially during training camp, it’s just all football,” Steve said. “The month of August is dedicated to football and getting ready for the football season. And I really enjoy that. I love that. It’s a great time.”
Last season was the first time in Steve’s career that he did not coach with his dad. Instead, he worked under Jedd Fisch serving as the defensive coordinator at Washington. While his father was visible at practice in Seattle during the spring of 2024, it was Steve Belichick’s show.
Although Washington had reached the national championship game the year before, its defense allowed more than 400 total yards per game — ranking 96th nationally — and nearly 260 passing yards per game, which ranked 117th.
Under Steve Belichick's tutelage, Washington’s defense turned into a unit that ranked No. 28 nationally in 2024. The Huskies allowed just 328.3 total yards per game and major reason for the turnaround was their pass defense, which allowed just 166.5 yards per game — second best in the country. The unit jumped 113 spots from the previous season, a colossal improvement.
While the Huskies experienced a major drop-off from their national runner-up season in 2023, their 6–7 record had little to do with Steve Belichick.
After taking a year-long sabbatical from coaching, the elder Belichick shocked the country when he decided to take on the North Carolina job back in December. It was so shocking that the news even surprised his eldest son.
“No, I didn’t see it coming,” Steve Belichick said Wednesday at Kenan Football Center. “I don’t know how it all went down, but I was just as surprised as everybody else to hear him going to North Carolina. It was definitely a little interesting when that happened. But he just loves to coach football, loves to develop players, loves to be around the game. It’s been that way my whole life, and it hasn’t changed yet.”
When he was offered the defensive coordinator position by his father, Belichick could not pass it up.
Belichick not only reunited with his father but also with his younger brother, Brian. The youngest Belichick remained on staff in New England after their father was let go.
“Both my brother and my dad have a big influence on me,” Belichick said. “Obviously, we have a very close relationship that goes back, you know, a long ways. But it's great to be working with both of them again. Specifically to my brother, you know, I couldn't be happier that he's here. You know, he stayed in New England last year and I left. But it was a tough year not being with him, not being with my dad. But I'm definitely happy to work with my brother.”
While their father’s influence may have steered them toward coaching, he never pushed them into the profession.
“They were quality control type coaches on the staff, then worked their way up,” Bill Belichick said Wednesday. “That’s something that I never tried to push them into. It’s something they wanted to do.”
With football DNA flowing through his veins, Belichick will be in charge of fixing one of the most underperforming defenses in the ACC — with his family by his side, just like the good old days.
