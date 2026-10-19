Assessing Billy Edwards Jr.’s Performance for UNC Against Duke

Saturday was a wave of emotions for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who defeated the Duke Blue Devils 24-20 to reclaim the Victory Bell for the first time since 2023.

North Carolina jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter before going scoreless for nearly the rest of the game, squandering the lead and trailing 20-17 with less than five minutes remaining. After multiple hours of real time without scoring any points, the offense marched down the field for a game-winning touchdown. The Tar Heels now enter Week 8 with a 4-2 record. With that in mind, here's an assessment of Billy Edwards Jr.'s performance in the win over Duke .

Edwards Jr.'s Stat Line

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarter back Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards Jr. completed 15-of-25 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown in the win on Saturday . The six-year veteran showed flashes throughout the game, but he impressed the most in the first half. During that time, Edwards Jr. completed 9-of-14 passes for 106 yards and one touchdown. His ability to navigate the pocket, evade pressure, and step up in the pocket before delivering strikes was on full display.

We hadn't seen Edwards Jr. play with that level of confidence in the previous five games. Additionally, the Wisconsin transfer used his feet to keep the offense on schedule. That said, the second half was a different story, as the Tar Heels couldn't muster any rhythm, with Duke dominating time of possession. North Carolina didn't help their case, as miscues culminated in the scoreless drought. However, Edwards Jr. delivered time and time again on the game-winning drive.

Who Helped Edwards Jr. the Most?

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates against the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Completing 15 passes will limit the overall impact and production that the pass catchers can manufacture. However, the Tar Heels had multiple options in the passing attack step up in must-have moments.

Jordan Shipp: seven receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown

Jelani Thurman: four receptions for 52 yards

Trech Kekahuna: two receptions for 42 yards

For the third straight week, Shipp led the team in receptions and yards. During that span, the junior wideout has compiled 20 receptions for 277 yards and one touchdown. His 11-yard score was the first time he hit paydirt this season. Meanwhile, Thurman continues to be one of the most consistent and reliable targets for Edwards Jr. Kekahuna only had a couple of catches, but his 16-yard reception on the game-winning drive was instrumental in putting the offense in position to score.