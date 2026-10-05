Assessing Billy Edwards Jr.’s Performance in UNC Loss to Notre Dame

The North Carolina Tar Heels' 37-26 defeat against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday had its share of positives and negatives.

However, the negatives were glaring , as the Tar Heels had several developments that contributed to the loss. With that in mind, here is an assessment of Billy Edwards Jr.'s performance against the No. 3-ranked team in the country.

Edwards Jr.'s Stat Line

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass in the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Tar Heels' loss, the sixth-year quarterback completed 17-of-28 passes for 208 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the surface, that stat line looks fine, but his two turnovers helped create North Carolina's 14-point deficit early in the second quarter.

Additionally, Edwards Jr. makes too many mistakes and misses too many throws for a quarterback who has this many years under his belt. While he lacks the experience of a typical six-year player due to injuries, that's still no excuse for his struggles.

Who Helped Edwards Jr. the Most

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) reacts in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because Edwards Jr. typically completes a low percentage of his passes, his weapons don't get enough opportunities to produce and make plays. That leads to a consolidated output from only two or three pass catchers. That was the case against the Fighting Irish.

Jordan Shipp: seven receptions for 109 yards

Jelani Thurman: five receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns

Shamar Easter: three receptions for 24 yards and one touchdown

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) attempts to catch the ball in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time this season, Shipp eclipsed 100 receiving yards . The junior wideout's production and impact have been limited by Edwards Jr.'s inability to operate at a competent level. With strong quarterback play, Shipp could produce elite numbers. Hopefully, this propels his season a bit, and scoring touchdowns becomes a normal part of his game for the 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver.

Meanwhile, Thurman has been the safety blanket for this passing attack, dominating the intermediate parts of the field. The Ohio State transfer has made an immediate impact and stepped up after Jaxxon Warren suffered a significant injury in the offseason that could cost him the entire 2026 campaign. Easter has been a non-factor in the passing attack, but he was instrumental on the opening drive, culminating in a touchdown.

What To Expect Moving Forward

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; DUPLICATE North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, there were spurts when Edwards Jr. looked sharp and others when he struggled mightily. Ultimately, the Tar Heels lost their second consecutive game, and the Wisconsin transfer was once again a contributing factor.

Week 6 could be a make-or-break outing for Edwards Jr. If he falls flat again and North Carolina loses, he could lose his starting job the following week. On the field, the Tar Heels' passing attack should continue to feature Shipp and Thurman as the primary pass-catchers.